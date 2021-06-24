 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Friday, June 25
Fridays After Five with Wild Common: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.

Friday Cheers with Paulo Franco: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Full Nelson Friday with Craig Hanson & The Gypsies: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Basecamp Concert Series with Twiddle: Devils Backbone Basecamp and Brewpub, $81.25-$50.

Friday Night Out with Mo Safren: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pepper’s Grill food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Full Moon Trio: 6-8:30 p.m., Salsa Street Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: "Chicago”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths 12 and younger.

South Canal Street: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

