Best Bets for Friday, June 24

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Annie Stokes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Jon Spear Band: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.
Paulien Quartet: 6-8:30 p.m., Arepas on Wheels food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “The Wiz” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “New Jack City”: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8.
Fridays After Five with Ken Farmer and The Authenticators with Studebaker Huck: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.