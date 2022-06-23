 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Friday, June 24

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Annie Stokes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Jon Spear Band: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Paulien Quartet: 6-8:30 p.m., Arepas on Wheels food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “The Wiz” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “New Jack City”: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8.

Fridays After Five with Ken Farmer and The Authenticators with Studebaker Huck: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

Reports: Paul Haggis detained in Italy in sex assault case

Italian news reports are quoting prosecutors in southern Italy as saying film director Paul Haggis has been detained for investigation of the alleged sexual assault of a woman. Haggis has been in Italy for a film festival in Ostuni. The tourist town is in the southeastern region of Puglia. News agency LaPresse and other Italian media carried a statement from prosecutors in nearby Brindisi that they are investigating allegations a “young foreign woman” was forced to have “non-consensual” sexual relations over two days. The authorities were quoted as saying that Haggis dropped the woman off early Sunday at Brindisi airport where authorities helped her. Haggis’s attorney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Malaysia: Disney refused to cut gay scenes in 'Lightyear'

Malaysia’s film censors say it was Disney’s decision to ax the animated film “Lightyear” from the country’s cinemas after refusing to cut scenes promoting homosexuality. The Film Censorship Board says it had approved the movie but with modifications. Scenes and dialogues that it says violate film censorship regulations were ordered to “be cut and muted.” The board said Friday that Disney did not agree to its instructions and decided instead to cancel the screening. The board said it would not compromise on any LGBTQ scenes, but did not specify which scenes violated censorship guidelines. “Lightyear” includes a female character briefly kissing her female partner in one scene.

Tribeca 'documusical' casts Rudy Giuliani's arc as opera

A new documentary about Rudy Giuliani premiering at the Tribeca Festival weaves in musical performances to give the ups and downs of the man once commonly referred to as “America's Mayor” a touch of opera. Filmmaker Jed Rothstein titled his film “Rudy! A Documusical.” While much of the film is a sober analysis of Giuliani's career, Rothstein weaves in performances by Broadway actors to serve like a Greek chorus. Giuliani, who served as lawyer for then-President Donald Trump, recently met for hours with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

25 actors who produced their own movies

It’s not uncommon for a star to help fund a project and get an executive producer credit in return. Here are a few who have gone further as a core producer in the nitty-gritty of the production

'Elvis' and Austin Butler feel the temperature rising

When “Elvis” opens in theaters Friday, it will resurrect one of the most iconic figures in American music in the biggest, most bedazzled film to ever try to capture the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. And it will propel Austin Butler, an Orange County, California, native best known to this point for playing Tex Watson in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” onto a far bigger stage. Butler’s is an electric Elvis, not campy nostalgia act, with more Bowie in him than you might expect. “Elvis,” which director Baz Luhrmann co-scripted, tells the singer's story through Presley’s infamous manager, Col. Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks.

‘Lightyear’ stays earthbound, ‘Jurassic World’ holds No. 1

“Lightyear” did not go to infinity (or beyond) in its first weekend in theaters. Pixar’s first major theatrical release since March 2020 blasted off with $51 million in its first weekend in North America, according to studio estimates on Sunday. It opened lower than expected and failed to conquer “Jurassic World: Dominion” which held on to the first-place spot with $58.7 million its second weekend. And in its fourth weekend, “Top Gun: Maverick” dropped only slightly, bringing in an additional $44 million. Its domestic total is now at $466.2 million. Globally, the high-flying sequel has grossed over $885 million.

Reports: Judge in Italy extends hotel detention for Haggis

Italian news reports say a judge has ruled that Academy-Award-winning film director Paul Haggis should remain under detention in his hotel while prosecutors continue to investigate a woman's allegations that he had sex with her over two days without her consent. Corriere della Sera and Italian news agencies said Judge Vilma Gilli issued the decision on Wednesday evening after several hours of a hearing. Earlier Haggis' lawyer, Michele Laforgia said his client at the judge's hearing reiterated his total innocence. Haggis was ordered on Sunday to stay detained in his guest residence in a farmhouse in the tourist town of Ostuni while the woman's allegations are investigated. He's under investigation for alleged aggravated sexual violence and aggravated personal injuries.

