Best Bets for Friday, June 18
Best Bets for Friday, June 18

Fridays After Five with Chamomile and Whiskey: Season opener, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.

Friday Cheers with Porch Dogs: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Full Nelson Friday with Joint Venture: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Friday Night Out with Mattie Fuller: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pepper's Grill food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Jules and Friends: 6-8:30 p.m., Firefly on the Fly food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

BarKodZ: An Urban Experience: With Kush Gang, Keese Allen, Equally Opposite, Sons of Ichibei, Chef Wavy and Ace Way, 7:30 p.m., doors at 6 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $10, $5 advance, 18 and older. Bad weather cancels. Wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated; you will be asked to show your vaccination card at the box office.

Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live in HD — “A View from the Bridge (from 2015)”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

