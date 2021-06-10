Best Bets for Friday, June 11

Friday Cheers with Wampshow: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Full Nelson Friday with Conley Ray Jones: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Friday Night Out with Billy Brockman: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Beleza Duo featuring Madeline and Berto Sales: 6-8:30 p.m., Ignacio and Maria’s Mexican Tacos food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Charlottesville Opera’s “Broadway in the Park”: Musical selections from popular Broadway musicals, singers include Jennifer DiNoia, Allison Semmes and Sharin Apostolou, 7 p.m., doors at 6 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $20, $15 advance. Bad weather cancels. Wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated; you will be asked to show your vaccination card at the box office.