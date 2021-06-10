 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Friday, June 11
0 comments
Best Bets

Best Bets for Friday, June 11

  • 0

Friday Cheers with Wampshow: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Full Nelson Friday with Conley Ray Jones: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Friday Night Out with Billy Brockman: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Beleza Duo featuring Madeline and Berto Sales: 6-8:30 p.m., Ignacio and Maria’s Mexican Tacos food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Charlottesville Opera’s “Broadway in the Park”: Musical selections from popular Broadway musicals, singers include Jennifer DiNoia, Allison Semmes and Sharin Apostolou, 7 p.m., doors at 6 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $20, $15 advance. Bad weather cancels. Wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated; you will be asked to show your vaccination card at the box office.

“Laughter and Wine: An Open-Air Comedy Night”: With headliner Benjy Himmelfarb and featuring Matt Deakins and special guest Brandon Beswick, 8 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, $25, 21 and older.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Stop Making Sense”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths 12 and younger.

Jodie Davis: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

R. Kelly fires half of legal team ahead of sex abuse trial

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Movies

Best Bets for Wednesday, June 2

Wind Down Wednesday with Laura Thurston: 6-9 p.m., Little Manila food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purcha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert