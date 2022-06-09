 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Friday, June 10

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Currys: 6-8:30 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “Paris Is Burning” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Monterey Pop”: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8.

Fridays After Five with We Are Star Children with Six Foot Ceilings: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

