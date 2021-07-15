 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Friday, July 16
Fridays After Five with Erin & The Wildfire and Spudnik: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.

Friday Cheers with Bearded Whiskey: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Full Nelson Friday with Small Town Rodeo: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Friday Night Out with Mattie Fuller: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Blowbirds — Green, Whitlow & Milor, Storer, Bisgaier & LaVelle: 6-8:30 p.m., Bavarian Chef food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

