Best Bets for Friday, July 1

Local Vocals: 6-8 p.m., Chiswell Farm and Winery in Greenwood, (434) 252-2947, music be 21 or older, no pets allowed.
Friday Night Out at DuCard with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Timi Ryalls and Barry Collins: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.
Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.
Fridays After Five with The Lua Project with Ramona and The Holy Smokes: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.