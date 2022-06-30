 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Friday, July 1

Local Vocals: 6-8 p.m., Chiswell Farm and Winery in Greenwood, (434) 252-2947, music be 21 or older, no pets allowed.

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Timi Ryalls and Barry Collins: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.

Fridays After Five with The Lua Project with Ramona and The Holy Smokes: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

Man accused of killing Nipsey Hussle attacked on way to court

