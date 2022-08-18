Best Bets for Friday, Aug. 19

Indian actor Aamir Khan enjoyed “Forrest Gump” so much that he’s starring in a Hindi remake of the iconic film. Nearly 30 years after the original's release, Khan is taking on the role of the titular character “Laal Singh Chaddha.” Khan says he's been a longtime fan of ”Forrest Gump." It took a decade for him to get the movie rights, and big changes were made to root “Laal Singh Chaddha” in Indian history and culture. “Forrest Gump″ was released in 1994 and went on to sweep the Oscars, taking six trophies including best picture and best actor for Tom Hanks.