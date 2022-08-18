 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Friday, Aug. 19

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Mattie Fuller: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Jon Spear Band: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Local Vocals: Arepas on Wheels food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “Back to the Future” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.

Caleb Bailey and Paine's Run: Album release bluegrass concert and premiere of single "Camille," 7:30 p.m., Nelson Center in Lovingston, $20, benefits Hurricane Camille Resource Center at Nelson County Historical Society's Oakland Museum. 

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Back to the Future”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 youths ages 12 and younger.

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Town Mountain: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $15 advance.

Fridays After Five with The BLNDRS with WKNDR: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

Drake has broken yet another music record

