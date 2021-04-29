 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Friday, April 30
Best Bets

Best Bets for Friday, April 30

Friday Cheers with Second Wind Band: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Full Nelson Friday with Prophett & Garst: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Friday Night Out with Pat Anderson: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Stewedafried Bluegrass Trio: 6-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Harlem Nights”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors.

Kat & the Travelers: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

“Heard” Drive-In Performance: Site-specific performance of dance, film and live music featuring Katharine Birdsall, Faith Levine, Liz Reynolds, Katie Baer Schetlick, Aaron Wine and Emily Wright and film by Shandoah Goldman, 8:30 p.m., Woolen Mills Chapel Parking Lot at 1819 E. Market St., (646) 671-7572, $30 per car, $10 per person, 20% percent of profits donated to restoration of Historic Woolen Mills Chapel.

