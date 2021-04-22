Best Bets for Friday, April 23

Friday Cheers with John Goslin and Bill Yetzer: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Full Nelson Friday with Jake Sawyer: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Friday Night Out with Miles Pearce: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Scuffletown: 6-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Paramount Presents: “2021 Oscar-Nominated Short Films — Live Action”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $12, $10 seniors.
Mercy Trail: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Love Mother Earth: Earth Day event and afternoon concert series, 5-8 p.m., Ike Anderson emcees a fashion show at 5 p.m., Tyler Dick Band performs at 6 p.m., The Shops at Stonefield, benefits ManagingLove.org.