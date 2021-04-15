 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Friday, April 16
Best Bets for Friday, April 16

■ Friday Cheers with Jason "Tater" Tomlin: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

■ Friday Night Out with Mattie Fuller: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover.

■ Boxed Lunch: 6-8:30 p.m., Martin's Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

■ Paramount Presents: “2021 Oscar-Nominated Short Films — Animated”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $12, $10 seniors.

■ Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

