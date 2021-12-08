Be There: Indie films, anniversary music and holiday shimmer

This week’s Be There offerings begin with the return of the Indie Short Film Series.
At Vinegar Hill TheatreThe Indie Short Film Series returns to Vinegar Hill Theatre at 7 p.m. Saturday with films by Peter Gunter and Kent Wiley, who will take part in a filmmakers’ panel discussion after the screenings.
A creative lineup of award-winning international short films will be shown, and each audience member may vote for the Audience Choice Award. Look for Gunter’s “Love Means Nothing in Tennis” and Wiley’s “A Known Omission.”
Series founder and filmmaker Ty Cooper is presenting the first installment of the series since March 2020.
Buying tickets in advance for $17.50 is recommended. If any tickets remain, they’ll be sold at the door for $20. Face coverings must be worn by people sitting in the theater. For details and tickets, go to https://indieshortfilmseriesdec11.eventbrite.com.
Three Notch’d Road anniversaryFans of Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble can choose one of four “Shepherd’s Star: An Anniversary Celebration” concerts to help mark the group’s 10th anniversary.
The local performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick. Other choices include concerts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Trinity Episcopal Church in Staunton and 7 p.m. Sunday at Saint Benedict Catholic Church in Richmond.
Listen for founding members Fiona Hughes, the group’s artistic director, on Baroque violin; Anne Timberlake on recorder; Loren Ludwig on viola da gamba; and Jennifer Streeter on harpsichord. Together, they’ll perform music from the ensemble’s inaugural program in October 2011, including Telemann’s “Gulliver Suite” and Purcell’s “Three parts upon a ground.” Music from the group’s Christmas album, “Shepherd’s Star,” also will be performed, including selections from the United States, France, Germany and England.
Tickets are $25; youth tickets are $10. The Richmond concert is free. Learn more at tnrbaroque.com or dial (434) 409-3424.
At Paramount TheaterHoliday Evening Candlelight Tours have resumed at Charlottesville’s Paramount Theater. Tours are available at 4, 4:30 and 5 p.m. Sunday.
The 45-minute tour offers behind-the-scenes access, a drink ticket to redeem at the end of the tour and a voucher for free popcorn at a future Paramount event. The docent-guided tour is suitable for all ages and stops by such places as the lobby, the stage, the auditorium, the balcony, the newly redesigned Founders Lounge and dressing rooms.
Keep in mind that masks will be required, and patrons must provide proof of vaccination or of a negative test professionally administered within the past 72 hours. Get all the details at theparamount.net. Call the box office at (434) 979-1333, or stop by in person between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays.
More tours will be offered at 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. Dec. 21.Tours are $25 for adults and $15 for ages 3 to 12. For tickets and details, go to theparamount.net or call the box office at (434) 979-1333.