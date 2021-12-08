Be There: Indie films, anniversary music and holiday shimmer

This week’s Be There offerings begin with the return of the Indie Short Film Series.

At Vinegar Hill TheatreThe Indie Short Film Series returns to Vinegar Hill Theatre at 7 p.m. Saturday with films by Peter Gunter and Kent Wiley, who will take part in a filmmakers’ panel discussion after the screenings.

A creative lineup of award-winning international short films will be shown, and each audience member may vote for the Audience Choice Award. Look for Gunter’s “Love Means Nothing in Tennis” and Wiley’s “A Known Omission.”

Series founder and filmmaker Ty Cooper is presenting the first installment of the series since March 2020.

Buying tickets in advance for $17.50 is recommended. If any tickets remain, they’ll be sold at the door for $20. Face coverings must be worn by people sitting in the theater. For details and tickets, go to https://indieshortfilmseriesdec11.eventbrite.com.

Three Notch’d Road anniversaryFans of Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble can choose one of four “Shepherd’s Star: An Anniversary Celebration” concerts to help mark the group’s 10th anniversary.