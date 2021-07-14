Be There: Fly-fishing films, storytelling classes and a peek at cat videos

If the summer fishing trip you’d been looking forward to isn’t in the cards this year, here’s a chance to catch some excellent fish tales before they get away.
Starting Thursday, the International Fly Fishing Film Festival, a virtual event, can be enjoyed from home — no waders required. Just head to https://watch.eventive.org/if4us/play/605e0bd599812300c10d1f00 to watch 10 films that explore the lifestyle, culture and landscapes of fly fishing around the world.
The films range from six to 16 minutes in length, and once you are logged in, you will have access to them for seven days. You may log in at any time within 48 hours of the 6 p.m. Thursday showing to reserve your spot in the festival.
The National Sporting Library & Museum in Middleburg is sponsoring the event, and there will be giveaways and a grand-prize drawing that tempts with thousands of dollars’ worth of fly-fishing gear.
The films will include “Turbo Giants,” “The Art of Fly Fishing,” “The Wanderer,” “Tuna Fuerte,” “Raising Ghosts,” “Baltics” and “Raised on Rainbows.”
Get a feel for the reels by catching the trailers at flyfilmfest.com.
Storytelling course
Big Blue Door will begin its latest Telling True Stories online course at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in McGuffey Art Center’s Studio 20. The six-week course will help students learn the tools the need to start sharing their own stories with others.
Joel Jones will help students learn how to speak in front of others, find their voices and start building a repertoire of interesting material. During the last two sessions, students will choose a story to tell, polish it, memorize it and get it ready to present at the class showcase. No experience is necessary, but vaccination is required.
The class is $225. Register at bigblue door.org. To learn more, contact Jones at classes@bigbluedoor.org.
New band director
The University of Virginia Music Department has named Elliott Tackitt as the new director of bands. He will direct the UVa Cavalier Marching Band, conduct the UVa Wind Ensemble and guide the band program.
Tackitt has served on the faculties of the University of Michigan and Arizona State University. And from 2009 to 2016, he served as associate director of bands for Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona.
CatVideoFest returns
It’s not too soon to plan for CatVideoFest, which will return to Violet Crown Charlottesville on July 24.
A compilation of the latest and greatest cat videos will provide entertainment and help raise funds for cat charities, shelters and animal welfare organizations across the country.
To get ready for the fun, head to cat videofest.com.