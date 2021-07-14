Be There: Fly-fishing films, storytelling classes and a peek at cat videos

Big Blue Door will begin its latest Telling True Stories online course at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in McGuffey Art Center’s Studio 20. The six-week course will help students learn the tools the need to start sharing their own stories with others.

Joel Jones will help students learn how to speak in front of others, find their voices and start building a repertoire of interesting material. During the last two sessions, students will choose a story to tell, polish it, memorize it and get it ready to present at the class showcase. No experience is necessary, but vaccination is required.

The class is $225. Register at bigblue door.org. To learn more, contact Jones at classes@bigbluedoor.org.

New band director

The University of Virginia Music Department has named Elliott Tackitt as the new director of bands. He will direct the UVa Cavalier Marching Band, conduct the UVa Wind Ensemble and guide the band program.

Tackitt has served on the faculties of the University of Michigan and Arizona State University. And from 2009 to 2016, he served as associate director of bands for Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona.

CatVideoFest returns