'Amanda' film exploring love and vulnerability from a distance

There are plenty of missed opportunities along the way. Pharrell tries to sit next to Amanda at the coffeeshop, but she’ll put her bag in the seat next to her.

“Pharrell adores Amanda, and he has been wanting to get closer to her for a year,” Cooper said. “One random morning, he buys her a pastry and a latte, and she allows him to sit down.”

“He’s a very talented actor,” Adkins said of Vaughn. “It’s clear that he’s a perfect fit for the character.”

“In rehearsals, they have good chemistry,” Cooper said of his lead characters. “It’ll be even tighter chemistry on film.”

Rehearsing via Zoom has been a mixed blessing. On the bright side, it allows cast members to participate from wherever they happen to be staying safe; while Vaughn is in Charlottesville, Adkins is in Northern Virginia. For Cooper, there’s no need to worry about lining up lodging for cast and crew members, who also are saving money on meals and other on-location expenses.

“The shortfall is not being able to do blocking,” Cooper said. “COVID has put a lot of dampers on the process, Video chats allow us to do it in a safe way.