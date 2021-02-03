'Amanda' film exploring love and vulnerability from a distance

For the past year, people have been staying 6 feet apart to protect themselves and each other from the COVID-19 pandemic. On a deeper level, there can be wider distances between people that only time and love can heal.
“Amanda,” a new film by Ty Cooper, will introduce audiences to a young painter who has shuttered her heart tightly after the trauma of losing her mother — and to the gentleman who hopes to persuade her to open it enough to let in the healing power of love.
“We never know what someone else is going through,” said Cooper, who is director, producer and writer of the new film. “I think it’s important to tell stories that people can connect to.”
Filming will take place from Saturday through Wednesday in Richmond, and the cast and crew have been hard at work rehearsing together via Zoom.
Paige Adkins plays Amanda, an artist who has protected her heart at all costs since the shattering death of her mother from cancer.
“I think that, at the end of the day, Amanda is the kind of person everyone can relate to,” Adkins said. “I think it’s an important story.”
Enter Charlottesville actor David Vaughn as Pharrell, who is smitten with the artist he often sees in the coffeeshop. Patiently, gently, Pharrell tries to draw Amanda out of her shell.
There are plenty of missed opportunities along the way. Pharrell tries to sit next to Amanda at the coffeeshop, but she’ll put her bag in the seat next to her.
“Pharrell adores Amanda, and he has been wanting to get closer to her for a year,” Cooper said. “One random morning, he buys her a pastry and a latte, and she allows him to sit down.”
“He’s a very talented actor,” Adkins said of Vaughn. “It’s clear that he’s a perfect fit for the character.”
“In rehearsals, they have good chemistry,” Cooper said of his lead characters. “It’ll be even tighter chemistry on film.”
Rehearsing via Zoom has been a mixed blessing. On the bright side, it allows cast members to participate from wherever they happen to be staying safe; while Vaughn is in Charlottesville, Adkins is in Northern Virginia. For Cooper, there’s no need to worry about lining up lodging for cast and crew members, who also are saving money on meals and other on-location expenses.
“The shortfall is not being able to do blocking,” Cooper said. “COVID has put a lot of dampers on the process, Video chats allow us to do it in a safe way.
“You want to make the movie. You want to create. But you’ve got to do it in a way where people are safe and you’re being responsible.”
“It’s hard to create the chemistry we need between characters on the computer,” Adkins said. “But, at the end of the day, these people are passionate about telling stories, and nothing is going to hold them back.”
Cooper found inspiration in the lives of several loved ones — including his mother, who survived cancer, and others who did not. He has dedicated the film to his mother
“I know I’ve been guarded, too, but I know I have to open up,” he said. “Amanda’s a painter. She’s beautiful, inside and out, and everyone loves her, but she has not grown close to anyone. It’s about the art of life.”
Cooper hopes the have the film finished by June so he can start shopping it around to film festivals.
“I really want people to see it on the big screen. It’s going to be beautiful,” Cooper said. “But I don’t control COVID.”
Even after trimming his script back to 50 pages from 55, Cooper still needs to decide whether he’ll aim for a feature-length finished product. And once “Amanda” is completed and off to the festival circuit, it’ll be time for Lloyd, Charlie and some of Cooper’s other coffeehouse characters to get their turns in the spotlight.
To learn more about the film, go to amandathefilm.com.