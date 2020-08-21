 Skip to main content
Alamo Drafthouse Charlottesville reopens Saturday
Alamo Drafthouse Charlottesville reopens Saturday

—Alamo Drafthouse Charlottesville will reopen Saturday. The local cinema is among almost half of Alamo's locations scheduled to reopen within the next two weeks.

The theater will screen "Bill & Ted Face the Music" on Wednesday — a day before its scheduled release — for free. Tickets also are on sale for "The New Mutants" and for  "Tenet," which opens Sept. 3.

During the rest of August, the cinema will feature a variety of time-travel films, including "Inception," "Back to the Future I," "Back to the Future II," "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure," "Donnie Darko" and "The Edge of Tomorrow." This series is inspired by "Bill & Ted Face the Music" and plays on a sense of lost time experienced during all the shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Masks are requested, and Alamo will salute masked heroes and villains of cinema during September by screening "Batman" (1989), "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," "Set It Off," "Mad Max: Fury Road," "The Mask of Zorro" and "The Silence of the Lambs."

A variety of other health and safety protocols to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 can be found online at drafthouse.com/covid-safety.

Not ready to return to the cinema in person? Alamo On Demand will continue to offer films for rental or purchase. Learn more at drafthouse.com/charlottesville.

