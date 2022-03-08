35th annual Virginia Film Festival is set for Nov 2-6

The 35th annual Virginia Film Festival, which will return to its original format of indoor, in-person screenings, is set for Nov. 2 to 6.

The festival is a program of the University of Virginia and the Office of the Provost and Vice Provost for the Arts.

After switching to virtual programming and a collection of socially distanced drive-in movies in 2020, while large gatherings were prohibited as a result of the pandemic, the festival was one of the first local arts festivals to return to in-person events in 2021.

The Charlottesville festival traditionally gives audience members opportunities to see films that go on to generate plenty of buzz during awards season. The films screened and discussed in the 2021 festival went on to rack up 33 Academy Award nominations; "The Power of the Dog," directed by Jane Campion, led nominations with 12.

Other films from the festival to pick up Oscar nominations include Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast," with seven nods; Maggie Gyllenhaal's "The Lost Daughter," with three; Jonas Poher Rasmussen's animated "Flee," also with three; Pedro Alamadóvar's "Parallel Mothers," with two; "Spencer" by Pablo Larrain, which picked up a best-actress nod for Kristen Stewart. The 94th Academy Awards will be presented on March 27.

At the recent SAG Awards, Michael Keaton picked up best-actor honors for his work in "Dopesick." The 2021 Virginia Film Festival presented an episode of the series that was followed by a conversation with showrunner Danny Strong and "Dopesick" author Beth Macy.

In related news, the National Endowment for the Arts has approved an Arts Project Grant Award to support the 2022 festival.

For details about the festival, go to virginiafilmfestival.org.