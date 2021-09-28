34th annual Virginia Film Festival returns to in-person events

Plimpton will be on hand for a tribute event looking back at her career and for a screening of "Mass," her latest film. "Mass" follows two sets of parents who are trying to move forward years after a tragic event that ripped their lives apart.

Strong wrote the scripts for "Recount" and "Game Change," both of which became award-winning HBO pictures. Television fans also will remember him for acting roles, including Jonathan on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" for five seasons and Doyle on "Gilmore Girls" for four. "Dopesick," based on Virginia author Beth Macy's bestselling book and filmed in Virginia, stars Michael Keaton, who also served as executive producer.

"It will throw a spotlight on Virginia as a destination for filmmakers," Kielbasa said. "We've always had a commitment to that from the beginning."

"Dopesick" is among a number of Spotlight Screenings during the festival. Others include "Belfast," "Flee," "The Hand of God," "Last Night in Soho," "Parallel Mothers," "Petite Maman," "The Speech" and "Worst Person in the World."

Diverse perspectives from women, filmmakers of color and artists across the LGBTQIA+ spectrum can be found in every category of festival films. "We've really reached out to the community to get advice on how to make it better," Kielbasa said.