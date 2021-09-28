34th annual Virginia Film Festival returns to in-person events

The Virginia Film Festival, which has more than 85 films and a variety of panel discussions and special guests in store, resumes in-person programming on Oct. 27 with an opening-night screening of Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch."
Guests for the 34th annual festival will include Emmy Award winner and multiple Tony Award nominee Martha Plimpton; Jeremy O. Harris, a Tony Award-nominated playwright now finding acclaim as a screenwriter; and Danny Strong, the writer, producer and actor who serves as executive producer for the Hulu limited series "Dopesick."
The full festival program will be posted online at 10 a.m. Thursday at virginiafilmfestival.org. Tickets for all events will go on sale at noon Tuesday at the University of Virginia Arts Box Office in the lobby of the UVa Drama Building, online at virginiafilmfestival.org and by phone at (434) 924-3376. Masks will be required at all indoor events to help provide "a safe and comfortable experience for everyone." Kielbasa said.
VAFF fans often can get peeks at upcoming films before their scheduled theatrical releases and after they've won praise at major film festivals in Venice, Telluride and Toronto.
“There’s nothing quite like a film festival where people are watching a film together and laughing and crying and sharing those experiences — and then talking about it afterward,” said Jody Kielbasa, now in his 13th year as director of the Virginia Film Festival. “I’m very proud of the virtual program we presented last year, but it’s nothing like an in-person festival.”
In addition to the Opening Night Screening of "The French Dispatch," a salute to journalists that focuses on stories from the final issue of an American magazine in a fictional 20th-century French town, there will be a Gala Screening on Oct. 28 of "The Harder They Fall," a revisionist Western starring Jonathan Majors at Nat Love and Idris Elba as Rufus Buck. A Gala Screening of "Spencer" on Oct. 29 will give audiences a peek at Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana and Jack Farthing as Prince Charles.
The Centerpiece Film, set for Oct. 30, will be "The Power of the Dog," for which director Jane Campion won the Silver Lion for best direction at the 78th Venice Film Festival. Stars include Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee. The Oct. 1 Gala Screening features Cumberbatch in "The Electrical Life of Louis Wain."
"C'mon, C'mon," in which Joaquin Phoenix and Woody Norman play an uncle and nephew, will be the Closing Night Film on Oct. 31.
Harris will be presented with the festival's 2021 American Perspectives Award for Outstanding Achievement in Cinema. The actor and playwright is best known for "Slave Play," which last year broke the record for most Tony nominations for a non-musical play. As a screenwriter, he co-wrote "Zola" with director Janicza Bravo, serves as co-producer for the second season of "Euphoria" and appeared on HBO Max's reboot of "Gossip Girl." "Zola" is based on a real-life viral thread about a server and dancer who gets drawn into an eventful Tampa road trip with a fellow exotic dancer and customer.
Plimpton will be on hand for a tribute event looking back at her career and for a screening of "Mass," her latest film. "Mass" follows two sets of parents who are trying to move forward years after a tragic event that ripped their lives apart.
Strong wrote the scripts for "Recount" and "Game Change," both of which became award-winning HBO pictures. Television fans also will remember him for acting roles, including Jonathan on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" for five seasons and Doyle on "Gilmore Girls" for four. "Dopesick," based on Virginia author Beth Macy's bestselling book and filmed in Virginia, stars Michael Keaton, who also served as executive producer.
"It will throw a spotlight on Virginia as a destination for filmmakers," Kielbasa said. "We've always had a commitment to that from the beginning."
"Dopesick" is among a number of Spotlight Screenings during the festival. Others include "Belfast," "Flee," "The Hand of God," "Last Night in Soho," "Parallel Mothers," "Petite Maman," "The Speech" and "Worst Person in the World."
Diverse perspectives from women, filmmakers of color and artists across the LGBTQIA+ spectrum can be found in every category of festival films. "We've really reached out to the community to get advice on how to make it better," Kielbasa said.
The American Perspectives Series will include screenings of "Jockey," "Socks on Fire," "Storm Lake," "Try Harder!", "Red Rocket," "We Burn Like This" and "Zola."
The Women in Film Series will screen "Hive," "Julia," "The Meaning of Hitler" and "Mothering Sunday," as well as "Aloners," "Beans," "End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock," "Monkey Beach," "Nudo Mixteco," "Storm Lake," "Try Harder!" and "Zola."
The drive-in movies series, unveiled last year in the midst of otherwise virtual offerings, was a hit during the 2020 festival. It returns to Morven Farm in Albemarle County with screenings of "The French Dispatch" and a Halloween night presentation of "The Addams Family."
“It’s a magical experience out at Morven Farm,” Kielbasa said, marveling at the memory of sweeping drone footage that captured the site’s picturesque views. “We’re happy to provide that again, and it’s a good alternative for people who feel they aren’t quite ready to return” to in-person screenings during the pandemic.
VAFF is teaming up with VPM to present "How the Monuments Came Down," directed by Hannah Ayers and Lance Warren. That film will be followed by a discussion moderated by Angie Miles featuring Ayers, Warren and Joe Rogers, a civic activist who serves as education programs manager at the American Civil War Museum in Richmond. Also in the series is "Mending Walls," about 30 artists from different cultural backgrounds who collaborated on 16 Richmond murals.
Documentaries on the schedule include "A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks," "Citizen Ashe," "The First Step," "The Kids," "Medicine Man: The Stan Brock Story," "Not Going Quietly" and "Stay Prayed Up."
Under the LGBTQIA+ Focus series banner are "Jump, Darling," "Mayor Pete," "Flee" and "Socks on Fire."
The Spotlight on Virginia Filmmaking series takes a closer look at films made in the commonwealth, including "Machinery of Dreams" by Charlottesville filmmaker Eric Hurt and "Truth Tellers."
Guest programmer Hyeyon Moon, an independent filmmaker who is teaching film at UVa's School of Continuing and Professional Studies, has curated the Korean Film Series. Look for "Aloners," "Fighter," "I Don't Fire Myself" and "In Front of Your Face."
The Indigenous Americans in Film Series brings in "Beans," "End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock," "Love and Fury" and "Monkey Beach." It is programmed by Adriana Greci Green, curator of indigenour arts of the Americas at The Fralin Museum of Art at UVa.
The Jewish and Israeli Film Series will offer screenings of "Neighbors," "Persian Lessons" and "The Raft." Programming is by Ilya Tobvis, who is artistic and managing director of JxJ, the newly combined Washington Jewish film and music festivals.
Federico Cuatlacuatl, an artist and assistant professor of studio art at UVa, has programmed the Indigeneity in Mexico series, which includes "Nudo Mixteco" and "La Utopia de la Mariposa."
Samhita Sunya, assistant professor of cinema in UVa's Department of Middle Eastern and South Asian Languages and Cultures, has programmed the Middle Eastern and South Asian Sidebar, which will feature "Dachra," "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom" and the eight-selection "Sudanese Film Group Shorts."
Speaking of shorts, filmmaker Joe Fab has programmed two thematic shorts packages, "Facing Reality" and "Being Human." Selections include "Calf Rope"; "Feeling Through"; "Full Picture"; "'Hello,' We Lied"; "Saving Juliette"; "Still Home"; "Weep Not" and "When We Were Bullies."
The presence of COVID affected many decisions. Masks will be required at all indoor events, and fans attending events at the Paramount Theater will need to adhere to its pandemic policy, which includes providing proof of vaccination or of a negative test within the past 72 hours, plus a photo ID.
"It is a tightly curated program this year," Kielbasa said. "We're still exploring how many volunteers we'll have. The bandwidth of the festival is a bit smaller this year.
"I think people appreciated the pivot to virtual programming last year, but what's missing is the shared experience. I hope that we provide nourishment to people, and joy."
The Arts Box Office is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Starting Oct. 27, tickets also can be purchased at VAFF's Downtown Box Office in the Violet Crown Charlottesville lobby. Learn more at virginiafilmfestival.org.