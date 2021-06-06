Montpelier to welcome back 'Hannibal' with special screening

ORANGE — Dr. Hannibal Lecter is returning to the grounds of Montpelier on June 25 for an exclusive screening of his 2001 film “Hannibal.”

On Set Cinema, a touring film series for movie buffs and curious fans, will be hosting the event. “Hannibal” will be shown outside of the schooling barn used as a filming location for one of the most infamous and climatic scenes in the film. The night will begin at 7:30 p.m. and the screening will start at 9 p.m. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased online.

Ticket holders also will have the option of taking a guided tour of the barn and will receive a glass of Chianti wine and “brain” cake for dessert.

“James Madison’s Montpelier is delighted to provide the venue for the screening of the 20th anniversary of ‘Hannibal,’ to be held in the lot next to the schooling barn where filming actually took place,” said Christy Moriarty, Montpelier’s associate director of marketing and communications.

Attendees can stay overnight in the residential cottages at Montpelier’s Constitutional Village for an even more immersive experience. The cottages can accommodate up to 34 guests. All ticket holders will be sent an email with a request form to stay in the cottages.