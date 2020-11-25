Monticello's wreath-making workshop going virtual this year

A popular Monticello holiday event is going virtual this year. The 34th annual wreath workshop at President Thomas Jefferson’s home, set for 1 p.m. Dec. 5, will offer instruction to help you create a traditional, natural or modern wreath.

Lou Hatch, a veteran Monticello guide and floral designer, is responsible for the design and installation of Monticello’s holiday season decorations, and she’s back to lead a workshop that traditionally sells out quickly.

When you sign up for “Handmade for the Holidays: Decor for Your Door,” you will receive instructions, a proprietary shopping list of materials for creating your wreath and tips for making the most of the workshop experience.

It’s also possible to buy one of a limited number of kits filled with materials collected at Monticello and other locations across Central Virginia. The kits are available only for pickup, and quantities are limited.

Ticketholders who aren’t able to attend the virtual workshop on Dec. 5 will receive a link after the event so they’ll have a chance to catch up on the instruction.

Tickets are $25. For tickets and information, go to monticello.org.