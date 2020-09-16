Live Arts dives into 'wild and woolly' reimagined season with Friday's coffeehouse performances

Earlier this year, Jeremy Pape, interim artistic director at Live Arts, had planned a theater season rich with live performances of challenging productions, volunteer opportunities and audience engagement.
Then the pandemic stole the spotlight.
Starting Friday, the Charlottesville theater will launch its retooled 2020-2021 Forging Ahead Season online with the first concert of its new third-Friday Live Arts Coffeehouse series. Shelby Marie Edwards will be your host.
Musicians Amrita Shankar, Johnny Butcher, Nathaniel Star and Monica Edwards will perform at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live, after which a link will be provided for a Zoom hangout for artists and audience members.
“Most of it is digital, but live,” Anne Hunter, Live Arts’ executive director, said of the “wild and woolly” season awaiting audiences. “It’s a reimagined season. It’s happening in real time, and we are livestreaming it. It’s still live, and anything could happen.”
The coffeehouse is part of a rotation of events designed to appeal to a wide range of interests. On Sept. 25, look for Foundry Fridays, in which artists and makers demonstrate what they create and how. Fans can learn how to square a staircase or build props, for instance.
On the first Friday of each month, audience members can get a closer look at local performers’ studios. And on second Saturdays, there will be radio plays with Foley sound effect artists.
“They will actually use found objects to make the sounds,” Hunter said.
“It’s all part of the pass. If you buy a pass, it’s available to you.”
The Basic Season Pass offers nine months of homegrown weekly programming for $150. The Bonus Season Pass, which is $250, adds tickets to live, digital performances of four full-length shows — “Marat/Sade,” “Sweat,” “The Children” and “The Aliens” — plus admission to “A Very Special Socially Distanced Live Arts Holiday Special.”
It’s also possible to slip behind the paywall for individual events, whether you wanted to see one of the full-length performances or catch the holiday celebration. Individual tickets will be $30 to $25.
Pape, Hunter said, had the final say on the changes, because the resulting season needed to reflect Live Arts’ personality and mission. Playing it safe is essential during a pandemic, but in live theater, it’s a philosophy that risks pulling away from muse and meaning at a time when performers and audiences alike need them most.
“It needs to have some scrappiness, some wild creativeness, to fit the Live Arts brand,” Hunter said.
Theater, after all, is a world made safe for discovery. Audience members can sit back and let the stresses of the day melt away as they follow their imaginations into a play’s world and imagine themselves in the characters’ shoes. Actors can test their perceived limits, go against type and try on new roles.
“The ‘reimagined season’ sounds intriguing,” Hunter said. “There’s a lot of playfulness and surprise and delight to it.”
That doesn’t mean anything goes. Retooling for online presentations brought a new set of responsibilities, such as carefully re-examining copyright laws for each play. Broadcasting plays instead of presenting them on stage requires adhering to additional rules, and securing the rights to perform a play in person doesn’t automatically grant permission to videotape a performance or present it online.
Team members found solutions to problems in real time as they arose, gaining resilience and confidence along the way.
“Behind every crisis, there is a set of gifts, and sometimes it takes some time to look for them,” Hunter said.
Live Arts’ popular “pay what you can” option is available not only on certain evenings, but all the time.
“People need food for their soul as they’re dealing with financial fallout and emotional fallout,” Hunter said.
Serving up that soul-satisfying feast is a matter of paying forward to honor a community that showed its support this spring when mandated shutdowns threatened the community theater’s bottom line.
“The community rallied around us,” Hunter said. Thanks to donations, “we came very close to balancing our budget after a $410,000 loss because of the community.”
“It would only happen in Charlottesville,” Hunter said.
Hunter said that the spring schedule may allow for some small in-person audiences if pandemic dangers and restrictions ease. Lessons learned from the new fall season will help shape a resilient, flexible approach to spring’s offerings.
“If things don’t cooperate, we will have an all-digital season,” Hunter said. “We are prepared either way.”
To learn more about specific events, go to livearts.org. To buy passes, give box office manager Darryl Smith a call at (434) 977-4177. If you’re having trouble with streaming or other technology issues, email techsupport@livearts.org for help.
