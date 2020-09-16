Live Arts dives into 'wild and woolly' reimagined season with Friday's coffeehouse performances

“They will actually use found objects to make the sounds,” Hunter said.

“It’s all part of the pass. If you buy a pass, it’s available to you.”

The Basic Season Pass offers nine months of homegrown weekly programming for $150. The Bonus Season Pass, which is $250, adds tickets to live, digital performances of four full-length shows — “Marat/Sade,” “Sweat,” “The Children” and “The Aliens” — plus admission to “A Very Special Socially Distanced Live Arts Holiday Special.”

It’s also possible to slip behind the paywall for individual events, whether you wanted to see one of the full-length performances or catch the holiday celebration. Individual tickets will be $30 to $25.

Pape, Hunter said, had the final say on the changes, because the resulting season needed to reflect Live Arts’ personality and mission. Playing it safe is essential during a pandemic, but in live theater, it’s a philosophy that risks pulling away from muse and meaning at a time when performers and audiences alike need them most.

“It needs to have some scrappiness, some wild creativeness, to fit the Live Arts brand,” Hunter said.