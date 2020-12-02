'Let There Be Light' takes pandemic-edition show on the road

As the time to start planning the 14th annual “Let There Be Light” exhibition at Piedmont Virginia Community College drew near, curator James Yates was losing sleep over the toll the pandemic could take on the popular outdoor art installation.
“I had a dream that I was at PVCC and everyone was not wearing masks, and they were crowding together,” Yates said. “I yelled, ‘No! We’re not doing this.’’’
Yates began to brainstorm with co-organizer Beryl Solla, who serves as PVCC’s gallery director and chairs its Visual and Performing Arts Department, about ways to make sure an event created to share joy wouldn’t spread COVID-19 instead.
The collection of light-themed temporary art installations, related performances and film projects is designed to bring people together to honor the promise of hope on the darkest nights of the year. It usually draws 2,500 to 3,000 visitors to the college campus, so the risk of heavy, backed-up traffic made a drive-through version impractical.
“We discussed the idea of not having it,” Yates said — but in light of everything folks have gone without and endured already this year, “we need to provide some light.”
So he thought back to a previous brainchild — a sister installation called “Yard Dreams.” That late-summer attraction had been set up in front yards and other welcoming spaces in Charlottesville, rather than on Piedmont’s main campus.
“We talked to a few artists, and we got very good responses,” Yates said.
After all the scheduling was done, enough locations were secured for a record 23 light-centric installations. Five will take place at McGuffey Art Center. And to give people enough time to travel around and see everything, a second night was added to the customarily one-night event. The result: a wide array of installations to see between 6 and 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
“This is more than we’ve ever had,” Yates said. “If we’re going to spread this around Charlottesville, let’s have as many as possible.”
Yates felt confident that people would be willing to follow the exhibition outside the PVCC campus. After all, folks often will drive impressive distances to check out festive displays of Christmas lights.
“It was like the feeling I had as a kid while riding around looking at Christmas decorations,” he said.
Head to lettherebelightpvcc.com to find an online Google map of the installation locations. Remember to wear masks, and if you get out of your vehicle to get a closer look at installations that allow it, be certain to keep 6 feet or more between your party and everyone else.
Attention to pandemic safety influenced this year’s contribution by artist Alexandria Searls. “Three Stations of the Epidemic: Alone, Together and in Media” offers three stations that visitors can check out in any order or combination at 811 Monticello Ave.
“Alone” focuses on a table and chair, an empty picture frame and an open book. Hand sanitizer will be available for anyone who wishes to write in the book.
“Together” presents a sculpture, “The Touch Stone,” on a table between two chairs. The sculpture’s holes are large enough that a person can reach through them to touch the searching fingers of another viewer at a distance. (There will be hand sanitizer here, too.)
The third station, “In Media,” is a film of people participating in the first two stations. Anyone who doesn’t want to leave the safety of his or her vehicle to interact with the “Alone” and “Together” stations can see the “In Media” film and ponder the question of whether an experience or a film of the experience turns out to be more illuminating.
Keep an eye out for other moments in the exhibition:
» “Understory” is a 20-minute puppetry performance by Miranda Elliott-Rader that will be presented throughout the evening at McGuffey Art Center. Look for papier-maché luminaries and shadow puppets telling a tale of forests and fungi.
» “Courage to Change,” an augmented reality experience presented by Aaron Eichorst and Billy Hunt at 750 Belmont Ave., examines the concept of the chrysalis and the complex process of deconstruction and transformation that turns a caterpillar into a butterfly. The artists see the chrysalis phenomenon as a metaphor for a society and a nation that are awakening to racial injustices, social inequities and climate change.
» “S.O.S.” by C. James Cunningham involves a distress beacon — and prompt contemplation of what it might mean if no one responds. It’s based at 103 S. First St., but the signal will be visible around the city.
» “Out of Darkness Comes Light” at 700 Harris St. offers a tangible way for visitors to take the inspiration of “Let There Be Light” home with them. City Clay teachers, students and members are creating lanterns, most of them of clay, and the lanterns will be sold at City Clay from Wednesday through Dec. 13.
» Fenella Belle’s “Border Lines” uses light to examine the roles that lines play in our society and the ways in which lines can help bring order to chaos. It can be seen at 613 Meridian St.
» “Yes babe,” an installation by Emmy Garcia and Charlie Beggs, lights up a collection of soft sculptures at the top of every hour at 1702 Yorktown Drive.
» At Woolen Mills Chapel at 1819 E. Market St., choreographer Shandoah Goldman will present a drive-in screening of two films. “XO” is a short film inspired by the masks women wore during the 1918 pandemic and a longing for simple human connections; it includes music by Wes Swing. “Sing Wash Your Hands,” another short film, is a long-distance collaboration with vocalist Kate Richards.
» “Electric Flower” by artist and special effects technician Circe Strauss will be shown on the Timberlake Pharmacy side of the building at 322 E. Main St.
» Bring flashlights for percussionist Rachel Gibson’s “Elemental Ephemera,” in which lighted elements come to life. It’s presented at McGuffey Art Center in conjunction with Matias Vilaplana’s “Fragmented Thinking,” a visual interactive piece that gives visitors the chance to perform using a webcam and motion detection technology.
Look for a variety of other collaborative pieces, too, including “Forever Tree” at 711 Lexington Ave. , which is by artists Allyson Mellberg Taylor and Jeremy Seth Taylor and their daughter, Margot Taylor.
Rose Guterbock, A.I. Miller and Sigrid Eilertson are joining forces for “Shrooms with a View” at 808 Monticello Ave. Andrew Sherogan, Dom Morse and students from Murray High School and Murray Middle School are teaming up for “Murray Marches On” at Murray High School.
Bridget Moriarty and Thomas Solla are presenting “Haunted Dancehall” at 1208 Greenway Road, and Chris and Steve Haske are bringing “Laser Forest” to 2400 Kerry Lane.
Other featured artists include Sri Kodakalla, Ted Coffey, Ed Miller, Barbara Shenefield, Jiajun Yan and dancers Emily Wright and Amanda Liscouski.
As if reading many people’s minds this pandemic year, Diana Hale has titled her farewell to 2020 “Not Soon Enough.”
Admission to “Let There Be Light” remains free. For details, go to pvcc.edu/performingarts or lettherebelightpvcc.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!