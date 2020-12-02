'Let There Be Light' takes pandemic-edition show on the road

“We talked to a few artists, and we got very good responses,” Yates said.

After all the scheduling was done, enough locations were secured for a record 23 light-centric installations. Five will take place at McGuffey Art Center. And to give people enough time to travel around and see everything, a second night was added to the customarily one-night event. The result: a wide array of installations to see between 6 and 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“This is more than we’ve ever had,” Yates said. “If we’re going to spread this around Charlottesville, let’s have as many as possible.”

Yates felt confident that people would be willing to follow the exhibition outside the PVCC campus. After all, folks often will drive impressive distances to check out festive displays of Christmas lights.

“It was like the feeling I had as a kid while riding around looking at Christmas decorations,” he said.

Head to lettherebelightpvcc.com to find an online Google map of the installation locations. Remember to wear masks, and if you get out of your vehicle to get a closer look at installations that allow it, be certain to keep 6 feet or more between your party and everyone else.