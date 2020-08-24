Lectures for Aug. 25

» Tom Tom Foundation hosts a six-week series of virtual conversations in collaboration with United Way of Greater Charlottesville to explore the inequities revealed by COVID-19. The final installment, “Improving Equity in Early Education,” is led by Amanda Amanda, research associate professor at the Curry School of Education and Human Development at the University of Virginia, and Stephanie Adams, STREAMin3 curriculum coach at UVa, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Register at events.bizzabo.com/building-strong-communities.