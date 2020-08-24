 Skip to main content
Lectures for Aug. 25
» Tom Tom Foundation hosts a six-week series of virtual conversations in collaboration with United Way of Greater Charlottesville to explore the inequities revealed by COVID-19. The final installment, “Improving Equity in Early Education,” is led by Amanda Amanda, research associate professor at the Curry School of Education and Human Development at the University of Virginia, and Stephanie Adams, STREAMin3 curriculum coach at UVa, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Register at events.bizzabo.com/building-strong-communities.

» Virginia Humanities participates in the Virginia Festival of the Book with a Zoom meeting presentation by author David Heska Wanbli Weiden discussing his novel “Winter Counts” at noon Tuesday and historical interpreter and chef Dontavius Williams cooking traditional African American dishes and sharing stories of plantation kitchen labor and the and the influence of 18th-century meals on current American cuisine at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Register at virginiahumanities.org/events. (434) 924-3296.

