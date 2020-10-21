Kevin Morby draws on previous isolation to create 'Sundowners' for this moment

Kevin Morby’s 2019 album “Oh My God” might have the religious imagery, but it’s his new release, “Sundowners,” that feels prophetic.
“You’ve begun this journey, you’re going to be on your own for a while, you need to take care of yourself, you need to take the steps that are appropriate to survive this thing,” the indie-rocker said of closing track “Provisions.” “That’s true for a lot of people in a lot of different situations. You need to reflect on what’s ahead and what’s behind and where you are in the moment. You need to be prepared for the worst and hope for the best.”
The album, created deep in isolation with all the challenges and reflections of that state, couldn’t fit our time better. The strange part, though, is that Morby began writing it in 2017 after a breakup and a move back to his hometown, Kansas City.
“My life was very in flux, and I didn’t know what the future held,” he explained. “A lot of things were ending and a lot of things were beginning. It felt like an in-between space between A and B.”
Alone in a shed with a Tascam 424 four-track recorder, Morby discovered a new way to write — part of it thanks to the technology, but part of it due to something deeper.
“Those four-tracks are really special in that you’re limited in your options, so you have to choose wisely what you put on there,” he said. “There’s that element, but more so, I was writing into the machine. I was wearing headphones and listening to myself come back out at myself. I’d never written like that before. It made the whole thing feel personal and internal, and it freed up a part of my songwriting psyche that I’d never explored before.”
Morby experienced the isolation that followed the geographical move while entering this process of writing.
“I feel like it was twofold in that way,” he continued. “I was back here in Kansas City in this little shed, closed in in that way. I was kind of existing in these two very different internal universes. When I’d written in the past, the environment was different.”
Even as he looked deeper inside, he allowed the Midwestern landscape to influence the album.
“It felt like I was coming here for the first time,” Morby said. “I was seeing it through a new perspective. When I was young and living here, I couldn’t wait to get away, and I was trying so hard to escape it. Coming back, I was able to see a beauty in it which I hadn’t recognized before. This open plain and the sky — the way the light falls on the middle of the country.”
“Sundowners” eventually took shape organically, as Morby drew together the threads that he discovered he was creating.
“Subconsciously, things start to take place. I started to subconsciously plug the word ‘sundowner’ into a couple songs, and then I noticed a thread of me doing that and singing about the sun coming up and going down. I found the Midwest was making its way into my songs. Once I have a platform, then I can run with a theme. I don’t set out to do it at first, but once I see that it’s taking place and a small collection of songs are relating to one another, then I can really take off with a theme and really work around that and build something around that.”
Morby remembers hearing an author talk about once he had a beginning, middle and end, he could fill in the rest. His songwriting process fits a similar method, noticeably as he draws together his always coherent albums, but also as he works on individual tracks.
“I never set out to write a song about any particular thing,” he said, speaking specifically about the elegiac “Campfire” and “Jamie.” “I was writing them as I was learning this machine, in real time with the record button going. Things would just fall out of my mouth. It would feel personal and private, and maybe at the time I thought I would never release them necessarily, but I got the confidence to do it … You come up with a riff or a guitar line or a platform of music, and it inspires your story. It was very therapeutic. It’s like being in therapy: If you talk long enough, the things you want to say are going to come out. That’s kind of how playing music is for me. If I get going, some stuff’s going to get jogged loose and eventually make its way out.”
Morby also found an instrument to develop the therapeutic process: a portable pump organ, like the kind a World War II-era soldier might have, “playing in a field somewhere as they tagged dead bodies.”
“I first played a pump organ on [2017’s]’City Music’ and I really fell in love with it. I didn’t seem like something I could ever own. I loved the nature of it. It’s kind of like riding a bike.”
When he found a portable version, he bought it right away, and it became essential to the sound of this album.
“It became this thing I’m fascinated with,” he said. “Talk about therapeutic — it’s very therapeutic to play this thing. You’re making it function; you’re hearing this thing breathe. It brought a presence of its own. What I was going for in trying to capture the Midwest — it was able to breathe that into it.”
After the experience of creating this album alone, Morby finds himself “reliving what those time periods felt like,” noting how the album “speaks to a form of reflection and isolation that everyone’s going through.”
He’s with girlfriend Katie Crutchfield from indie music act Waxahatchee, and they’re finding some good in the lockdown. Morby’s planted a garden for the first time, and he’s running, swimming and focusing on his physical health — something difficult to do while touring.
“[I] do things that have good nutritional value for my mental health. I’m trying to watch good movies and read good books — simple, archaic things that will make a person happy,” he said, adding that his friend speaks of “nutritional value for these things we put in our brains. Spending an hour on social media is like eating three Twinkies.”
While Morby wrote a personal album from a very specific location, these days he’s thinking not just about his home, or the Midwest, but about the whole country.
“I should use every platform to say I hope everyone goes to vote,” he said. “This election is very important, and I hope everyone goes to the poll.”
