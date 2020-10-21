Kevin Morby draws on previous isolation to create 'Sundowners' for this moment

“I never set out to write a song about any particular thing,” he said, speaking specifically about the elegiac “Campfire” and “Jamie.” “I was writing them as I was learning this machine, in real time with the record button going. Things would just fall out of my mouth. It would feel personal and private, and maybe at the time I thought I would never release them necessarily, but I got the confidence to do it … You come up with a riff or a guitar line or a platform of music, and it inspires your story. It was very therapeutic. It’s like being in therapy: If you talk long enough, the things you want to say are going to come out. That’s kind of how playing music is for me. If I get going, some stuff’s going to get jogged loose and eventually make its way out.”