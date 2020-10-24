Jorgen Vik: Don't expect gravity to act on the stock market

What goes up must come down, right?

In the physical world, yes. But, too often, I hear it used to describe stock markets.

I was born in 1967. That year, the S&P 500 index, according to politicalcalculations.com, closed at 95 and paid $2.92 in dividends.

Today, the same index sits close to 3,500 and pays $58 in dividends.

If anyone had invested $100,000 back then in the S&P 500 and simply reinvested dividends along the way, he or she would have more than $16 million today.

But what drove the market up like this?

First and foremost, earnings grew. Stocks are seen as a claim on future profits of companies.

The following are three of the forces I believe were instrumental.

One: There are more of us. Back then, according to the U.S. Census, the U.S. population stood at 197 million, whereas today we’re near 330 million. That’s 133 million more people consuming and living. For comparison, the increase is approximately twice that of today’s population in France.

Two: Innovation. We never rest on our laurels. If we did, someone would run past us, and our companies would go out of business.