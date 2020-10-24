Jorgen Vik: Don't expect gravity to act on the stock market

What goes up must come down, right?
In the physical world, yes. But, too often, I hear it used to describe stock markets.
I was born in 1967. That year, the S&P 500 index, according to politicalcalculations.com, closed at 95 and paid $2.92 in dividends.
Today, the same index sits close to 3,500 and pays $58 in dividends.
If anyone had invested $100,000 back then in the S&P 500 and simply reinvested dividends along the way, he or she would have more than $16 million today.
But what drove the market up like this?
First and foremost, earnings grew. Stocks are seen as a claim on future profits of companies.
The following are three of the forces I believe were instrumental.
One: There are more of us. Back then, according to the U.S. Census, the U.S. population stood at 197 million, whereas today we’re near 330 million. That’s 133 million more people consuming and living. For comparison, the increase is approximately twice that of today’s population in France.
Two: Innovation. We never rest on our laurels. If we did, someone would run past us, and our companies would go out of business.
And it’s not just all the incredible inventions since then that drove sales and profits higher. There also are the less noticeable but equally important improvements of current products and processes. No one would pay today for the original iPhone, regardless of how revolutionary it was a dozen years ago.
Imagine also how many inventions and improvements lie ahead. Millions of people, smart people, continue to work tirelessly to make things better.
Three: Inflation drove numbers higher. Since 1967, inflation has increased prices about 7.5 times. So the investment example above, in today’s dollars, would “only” be worth a little over $2 million. That is still 20 times better than inflation, though.
In the end, I think gravity is a poor metaphor for the stock market. Just because the market has never been this high doesn’t mean it won’t go higher.
With history as a guide and my belief that the forces described above will continue in varying degrees, I can’t help but think stock prices will continue to go up in years and decades ahead.
Good luck.
Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.
