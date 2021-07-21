 Skip to main content
Inaugural Soul of Cville Festival comes to IX Art Park on Aug. 28
Ix Art Park will present the first Soul of Cville Festival, a celebration of Black culture and excellence, starting at 5 p.m. Aug. 28. The event is presented in partnership with 101.3 Jamz, Chic & Classy Image Consulting and Black Women of Central Virginia.

Opener Lee Bangah, Sam “The Beast from the East” and headliner E&J Band will perform, and local DJ Almighty will play old-school hits. There also will be a Late-Night Silent Disco featuring DJ Double U to raise funds for the festival’s four organizing nonprofits.

The inaugural event, designed to promote community unity and celebrate Black culture in Charlottesville, also will include a Fashion Show, Soul Market and Community Row.

More information will be announced later about art-making activities presented by Charlottesville artists.

Admission is free. Tickets for the Silent Disco will be available later this month at ixartpark.org.

