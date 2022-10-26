Inaugural Fantasy Festival Fundraiser offers fuel for imagination

Whether you’re in the mood for fantasy or sci-fi cosplay, fire dancing, music or aerial art, it’s likely to be around the next corner in IX Art Park at the inaugural Fantasy Festival Fundraiser.

It’s an opportunity to have fun for a day while making it possible for neighbors to learn and enjoy art all year long. Saturday’s fundraiser will help The IX Art Park Foundation provide cultural celebrations, community collaborations and projects to support artists and provide after-school art programs. And if you were among the 3,000 to 4,000 folks who showed up for the Renaissance Faire-friendly Fey Festival in May, you’ll run into at least a few kindred spirits this time.

It’s Halloween weekend, after all, so give your imagination room to run and come up with a costume that’ll get you in the right frame of mind for finding your tribe and your vibe.

“We’re inviting everybody,” marketing director Maria Vitale said. “I think, in terms of our organization, we pride ourselves on being inclusive and being a safe space.” Vitale said the environment will be “completely kid-friendly.”

The outdoor festival will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, with a costume contest scheduled for 8 p.m. An after-party in The Looking Glass immersive art experience space with DJ Kendall Stewart will follow from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. for fans ages 18 and older. And if you’re still not ready to head back to your routine, De La Roll will provide pop-up skating fun from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

A packed schedule of performances awaits. Saturday’s bands include Brisk Band from noon to 2 p.m., Rocket Queen from 2:30 to 4 p.m., Swansong from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and Michael and The Misdemeanors from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Richmond Faerie Federation will be on hand all day, and Dollz Entertainment can be seen from 1 to 6 p.m. Look for Staunton Kendo Martial Arts’ demonstrations of jodo at 2 p.m., kendo at 2:15 p.m. and laido at 4 p.m. Freckles N’ Friends will be there from 5 to 7 p.m.

Party Liberation Foundation will present a live aerial and flow performance at 5 p.m. and then dive into “ambient roaming” to entertain the crowd. Exothermia Fire Troupe will follow from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Authors also will be part of the action, with Christopher Russel available all day and M.K. England on hand from 12:30 to 6 p.m.

Demonstrations will take place at the vendor booths to offer glimpses of creative people at work. There will be fabric painting and distressing with Twin Roses Designs, DIY oil diffusers with Phoenixes Worldwide, Tree of Life pendants with Hill Girl Crafts, Halloween masks with Paint It Orange and tarot readings with JadeJoy Designs.

The Fantasy Festival Fundraiser offers visitors a chance to learn more about the IX Art Park as a home base for possibilities. For starters, it makes art creation available to everyone.

The Outdoor Art Room is stocked with paper and art supplies so visitors can be ready when inspiration strikes. IX Art Park brings after-school art opportunities to youngsters in Boys & Girls Club programs and offers scholarships so students can attend enriching art camps and events. And the numbers add up quickly; 10,000 visitors took part in artmaking projects at IX during 2021.

Admission to the inaugural event is on a “pay what you can” basis, with a suggested donation of $15. Costumes are encouraged, and there’s still time to come up with something special that’ll let your spirit sing after a hectic week. Learn more at ixartpark.org.