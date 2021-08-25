Illusionist's Sept. 3 show opens PVCC performance season

A show by mentalist/illusionist Craig Karges at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3 will open the new fall offerings in Piedmont Virginia Community College's Fine Arts and Performance season.
Karges will present his blend of magic, psychology and intuition in the V. Earl Dickinson Building. All events except for this year's "Let There Be Light" outdoor installation" will take place there.
Tickets will be $12; they're $10 for seniors and students.
"O'Keeffe!", starring playwright and actor Lucinda McDermott, will begin at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9. In the play, iconic artist Georgia O'Keeffe wonders if she would have attained the same level of success in her career without the presence of husband Alfred Stieglitz. Tickets are $15 and $12.
Kadencia and orchestra leader Maurice Sanabria-Ortiz will bring Puerto Rico's traditional bomba y plena sounds, plus salsa and other Latin musical styles, at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Tickets are $15 and $12.
"Let There Be Light" returns from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10 with a diverse array of light-themed artistic installations. The free event will expand on Dec. 11 to include sites in and around Charlottesville.
Also on the schedule are productions by PVCC's Theatre Department, concerts by the Music Department and a variety of free events, including documentarian Ty Cooker's filmmaking workshop on Oct. 22.
The Free Movie Fridays series of screenings resumes at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 with "In the Heights."
In the PVCC Gallery, an opening reception for the Annual Faculty Exhibition in the North Gallery and "smoke or shadow" by Jonah Tobias in the South Gallery will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 10. The exhibitions will remain on view through Nov. 6.
Masks must be worn by everyone in all indoor facilities; to see the college's current COVID-19 policy, go to pvcc.edu.
For tickets and details, go to pvcc.edu/performingarts or dial (434) 961-5376. Tickets also can be purchased at the PVCC Cashier's Office during regular business hours, and any remaining tickets may be purchased at the box office starting two hours before each performance.