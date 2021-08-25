Illusionist's Sept. 3 show opens PVCC performance season

A show by mentalist/illusionist Craig Karges at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3 will open the new fall offerings in Piedmont Virginia Community College's Fine Arts and Performance season.

Karges will present his blend of magic, psychology and intuition in the V. Earl Dickinson Building. All events except for this year's "Let There Be Light" outdoor installation" will take place there.

Tickets will be $12; they're $10 for seniors and students.

"O'Keeffe!", starring playwright and actor Lucinda McDermott, will begin at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9. In the play, iconic artist Georgia O'Keeffe wonders if she would have attained the same level of success in her career without the presence of husband Alfred Stieglitz. Tickets are $15 and $12.

Kadencia and orchestra leader Maurice Sanabria-Ortiz will bring Puerto Rico's traditional bomba y plena sounds, plus salsa and other Latin musical styles, at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Tickets are $15 and $12.

"Let There Be Light" returns from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10 with a diverse array of light-themed artistic installations. The free event will expand on Dec. 11 to include sites in and around Charlottesville.