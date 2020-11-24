How to Cook a Turkey: Pint-sized chefs spill the beans, and everything else

Logan: You put the turkey in the bowl. You put it in the oven at 1,000 degrees and cook the turkey for 5 minutes. Put salt and pepper on the turkey and add mashed potatoes inside the turkey. Then cut up the turkey and share with everyone in the world.

Shelby: Put the turkey on a cutting board. Add salt and pepper. Then add chicken nuggets and more salt. Put it in the oven and turn the oven on cold. Cook the turkey for 16 years then take it out of the oven and split it with the family.

Avery: Put the turkey in the oven on a recipe pan. Add salt, butter, and potatoes. Rub spicy sauce on the turkey and cook it at 10 degrees for 10 minutes. Take it out of the oven, cut the turkey up, put it on places, and share it with my family.

Claritie: Put the turkey on a pan, add salt, chicken, and strawberries. Cook the turkey on the stove on high heat for 50 minutes. Take it off the stove and put on the place to cut it up and eat.