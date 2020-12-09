Holidaze: Seasonal workshops, cinematic tearjerkers and more

The Paramount Theater is offering screenings of holiday films released decades apart that capture countless hearts as the season unfolds.

“Love Actually” can be seen on the Paramount’s big screen at 3 and 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $8; seniors pay $6.50. There aren’t any youth tickets for this event, because it carries an R rating.

Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Bill Nighy, Liam Neeson, Andrew Lincoln and Laura Linney lead a stellar ensemble cast that explores the intertwined lives of eight couples and the hectic twists and turns that life and love throw their way in the weeks leading up to Christmas. Richard Curtis directs.

Youth tickets will be available for $5 for “It’s a Wonderful Life.” The 1946 classic starring James Stewart and Donna Reed can be seen at noon and 5 p.m. Saturday.

Director Frank Capra’s tale focuses on the night when husband, father and community banker George Bailey wishes he’d never been born and an angel comes to Earth to show him how different his beloved Bedford Falls would be and how the lives of so many people would never be the same.