Holidaze: Seasonal workshops, cinematic tearjerkers and more

The Paramount Theater is offering screenings of holiday films released decades apart that capture countless hearts as the season unfolds.
“Love Actually” can be seen on the Paramount’s big screen at 3 and 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $8; seniors pay $6.50. There aren’t any youth tickets for this event, because it carries an R rating.
Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Bill Nighy, Liam Neeson, Andrew Lincoln and Laura Linney lead a stellar ensemble cast that explores the intertwined lives of eight couples and the hectic twists and turns that life and love throw their way in the weeks leading up to Christmas. Richard Curtis directs.
Youth tickets will be available for $5 for “It’s a Wonderful Life.” The 1946 classic starring James Stewart and Donna Reed can be seen at noon and 5 p.m. Saturday.
Director Frank Capra’s tale focuses on the night when husband, father and community banker George Bailey wishes he’d never been born and an angel comes to Earth to show him how different his beloved Bedford Falls would be and how the lives of so many people would never be the same.
Go to theparamount.net to reserve your seat soon, as capacity is reduced significantly to help keep people safe during the pandemic. The website also shares all the details on the precautions the Paramount is taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and how you’ll be asked to help. (To start with, don’t forget to wear your mask.) To reach the box office, call (434) 979-1333.
At IX Art Park
The Outside Art Room is the place to attend some socially distanced workshops and make the season brighter.
IX Art Park is offering its Ornament Workshop from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. The all-ages event provide space and materials for making some holidays ornaments to take home.
Reserve your spot in advance for $15 per person, and when you get there, be sure you’re sharing a table only with people from your own household.
Another workshop will be offered from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, also for $15 per person, Keep in mind that space in each workshop is limited to 25.
Be sure to bring and wear your mask. Head over to ixartpark.org for all the details. (That’s also where you’ll learn about the Last-Minute Gift Workshop coming up on Dec. 18.)
Think pink at Quirk
Quirk Hotel Charlottesville is teaming up with Charlottesville Ballet to present a livestream of the ballet’s Virtual Gala on Sunday as part of the hotel’s first Christmas season festivities. It’s possible to reserve to-go orders of mini gingerbread whoopie pies and “All Spruced Up” cocktails and mocktails to enjoy while watching the ballet gala from the comfort of home.
If you can’t make the gala, drop by the Lobby Bar throughout December to try their specialty drinks; part of the proceeds will benefit Charlottesville Ballet.
“The Nutcracker” will be streaming in Quirk’s Living Room from Dec. 20 to 27, and a Nutcracker Happy Hour with ballerinas will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 22.
Check out the huge pink tree in the lobby and make reservations through OpenTable for the four-course Christmas dinner at The Pink Grouse, the hotel’s restaurant. Offerings will include roast duck, prime rib, winter risotto, wheat berry stuffing, acorn squash tart, roasted butternut squash bisque and a choice of bread pudding or apple galette to round out the meal.
Get a glimpse of other offerings, including the hotel’s Merry in the Making package, at destinationhotels.com.
At Wintergreen Music
Don’t forget that the Holiday Extravaganza, a star-studded virtual event in which Wintergreen Music Festival artists share their favorite songs of the season and uplifting stories about them, takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at wintergreen-music.org. The streamed event is free.
Listen for music by violinist John Meisner and pianist Peter Marshall; Dave Vonderheide on trumpet and Liz Vonderheide on violin; Lance Suzuki on flute; bassoonist Marty Gordon and vocalist Erin Freeman; violinist Susan Dominguez-Germanson; violist Ann Marie Brink; violinist Ross Monroe Winter and cellist David Bjella; violinist Meredith Riley; The Virginia Consort and conductor Judith Gary; Elisabeth Adkins on violin and Eddie Newman on piano; harpist Anastasia Jellison; and Susan Messersmith on trumpet and Charlie Messersmith on clarinet with Andrew Messersmith on violin.
And a New Year’s note
First Night Virginia, the community’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration, won’t be taking place this year. But in a sign that hopes remain undimmed for a return to normal revelry next year, the countdown to Dec. 31, 2021, is scrolling right along at firstnightva.org.
