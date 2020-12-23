Holidaze: Pandemic-friendly version of Brew & Buddy Run, plus a look ahead

On the night before Christmas, this week’s Holidaze offers a lighthearted pandemic-friendly take on an annual event enjoyed by fans of movies, running and suds. Plus, here’s a reminder to start thinking about unity-minded people you know who should be nominated for a community award.

Brew & Buddy RunLike just about everything else in 2020, Sunday’s fourth annual Brew & Buddy Run, COVID-19 Style, will look different this year.

Instead of teaming up in their elf costumes to run together in downtown Charlottesville, making stops for local brews and a film screening of “Elf” at the Paramount Theater, runners can get copies of the route map and cover the course at any time during the rest of the holiday season. Running the route individually will give participants the power to maintain proper social distancing.

The show will go on as far as the merry screening is concerned. “Elf” will be screened — for event ticketholders only — at 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday.

Ticketholders will receive a stainless steel pint glass and a $1 discount on any beverages bought during the “Elf” screening at the Paramount. You also will receive a drink tickets that you can use at Three Notch’d Brewing Company and Champion Brewing Company at any time during December.