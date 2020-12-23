Holidaze: Pandemic-friendly version of Brew & Buddy Run, plus a look ahead

On the night before Christmas, this week’s Holidaze offers a lighthearted pandemic-friendly take on an annual event enjoyed by fans of movies, running and suds. Plus, here’s a reminder to start thinking about unity-minded people you know who should be nominated for a community award.
Brew & Buddy RunLike just about everything else in 2020, Sunday’s fourth annual Brew & Buddy Run, COVID-19 Style, will look different this year.
Instead of teaming up in their elf costumes to run together in downtown Charlottesville, making stops for local brews and a film screening of “Elf” at the Paramount Theater, runners can get copies of the route map and cover the course at any time during the rest of the holiday season. Running the route individually will give participants the power to maintain proper social distancing.
The show will go on as far as the merry screening is concerned. “Elf” will be screened — for event ticketholders only — at 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday.
Ticketholders will receive a stainless steel pint glass and a $1 discount on any beverages bought during the “Elf” screening at the Paramount. You also will receive a drink tickets that you can use at Three Notch’d Brewing Company and Champion Brewing Company at any time during December.
Tickets are $25. Reserve them online at theparamount.net or pick them up in person at the Paramount’s box office. For information, call (434) 979-1333.
Accepting nominations The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration will take place as a virtual happening at 4 p.m. Jan. 24, 2021 — just one month away. The holiday season can prompt reflection, so take the opportunity to think about the people you know who deserve to be nominated for the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Award.
The award honors a person from the greater Charlottesville area who has demonstrated King’s commitment to civil rights and improving understanding among people of diverse races and ethnic backgrounds. A nomination letter is required, so gather your thoughts on the reasons why your nominee should be honored for bringing people together.
Community groups and organizations also can submit application letters requesting part of the proceeds from the offering collected at the celebration. Be sure to include a description of the ways in which your group would put the offering funds to good use.
Nomination and application letters must be postmarked no later than Jan. 4, 2021. Mail your letters to Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee, in care of the Rev. Dr. Alvin Edwards, 105 Lankford Avenue, Charlottesville, VA 22903. It’s also possible to send your letter by emailing pastormzfabc@gmail.com.