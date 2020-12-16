Holidaze: Nelson 151 is back with 11th annual 12 Days of Christmas

If you’re getting some time off during the holidays, here’s your chance to try a member venue you haven’t visited before.

At the ParamountThanks to the pandemic, many of the live happenings audiences love this time of year won’t take place in person. Tapping into welcome nostalgia, however, is as close as a massive movie screen on the Downtown Mall. Two beloved holiday films and a seasonal ballet that never loses its power to enthrall can be seen at the Paramount Theater in the week ahead.

The Royal Ballet in HD will present “The Nutcracker” at 3 and 7 p.m. Friday. Filled with the music of Pyotr Tchaikovsky, the broadcast captures the magic of young Clara’s gift of a mysterious nutcracker and the elaborate dream it inspires. Tickets are $15; seniors get in for $13, and students pay $11.

Thursday is the last day you can order a sandwich and/or a cookie from Petite Marie Bette to enjoy while you watch, so be sure to place your snack orders by 9 a.m. All treats must be ordered in advance, and they can be picked up in the Paramount’s ballroom an hour before the broadcast begins.