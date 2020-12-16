Holidaze: Nelson 151 is back with 11th annual 12 Days of Christmas

Here’s a holiday season event that’ll take fans of locally crafted beer, wine and cider into the new year on a community-minded note. While most events in a Christmas season already abbreviated by the COVID-19 pandemic are winding down, this annual fundraiser is just getting warmed up.
Starting Sunday, the member wineries, cideries, breweries and distillery of Nelson 151 will team up to raise funds for Nelson County Pantry.
The 11th annual 12 Days of Christmas fundraiser will be fighting food insecurity during the financial demands of the COVID-19 pandemic through a series of Day of Giving events.
On each member’s Day of Giving, a portion of that day’s sales will go to Nelson Food Pantry to help provided needed food for more than 250 households in Nelson County. The pantry feeds more than 700 residents each month.
The fun begins Sunday at Silverback Distillery and continues Monday at Bryant’s Small Batch Cider, Tuesday at Afton Mountain Vineyards, Wednesday at Valley Road Vineyards, Dec. 24 at Wild Wolf Brewing Company, Dec. 25 at Nelson County Economic Development, Dec. 26 at Devils Backbone Brewing Company, Dec. 27 at Blue Mountain Brewery, Dec. 28 at Cardinal Point Winery, Dec. 29 at Brewing Tree Beer Company, Dec. 30 at Bold Rock Hard Cider, Dec. 31 at Blue Toad Hard Cider, Jan. 1 at Veritas Vineyard & Winery, Jan. 2 at Hill Top Berry Farm and Jan. 3 at Flying Fox Vineyard.
If you’re getting some time off during the holidays, here’s your chance to try a member venue you haven’t visited before.
Learn more at nelson151.com.
At the ParamountThanks to the pandemic, many of the live happenings audiences love this time of year won’t take place in person. Tapping into welcome nostalgia, however, is as close as a massive movie screen on the Downtown Mall. Two beloved holiday films and a seasonal ballet that never loses its power to enthrall can be seen at the Paramount Theater in the week ahead.
The Royal Ballet in HD will present “The Nutcracker” at 3 and 7 p.m. Friday. Filled with the music of Pyotr Tchaikovsky, the broadcast captures the magic of young Clara’s gift of a mysterious nutcracker and the elaborate dream it inspires. Tickets are $15; seniors get in for $13, and students pay $11.
Thursday is the last day you can order a sandwich and/or a cookie from Petite Marie Bette to enjoy while you watch, so be sure to place your snack orders by 9 a.m. All treats must be ordered in advance, and they can be picked up in the Paramount’s ballroom an hour before the broadcast begins.
“The Polar Express” will be screened at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. The 2004 animated picture about a memorable train ride to the North Pole, which features the voices of Tom Hanks, Nona Gaye Leslie Zemeckis and Eddie Deezen, became an instant classic. Tickets are $8, $6.50 for seniors and $5 for youths.
“A Christmas Story” can be seen at 3 and 7 p.m. Wednesday. If you’ll never forget childhood’s breathless weeks of anticipation leading up to Christmas Day, the 1983 story of young Ralphie’s quest for a Red Ryder air rifle in 1940s Indiana will resonate. Tickets are $8, $6.50 and $5, respectively.
For tickets, go online to theparamount,net or call the box office at (434) 979-1333.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!