Holidaze: Grand illumination, Tinsel Trail and a train, to name just a few

Christmas Train

The Christmas Train will be coming through Culpeper on Dec. 12 to toss candy to children and share some holiday cheer at Culpeper Town Square.

Culpeper residents will head to Main Street at 1:30 p.m., Madison residents at 2 p.m. and Orange residents at 2:25 p.m.

Gifts of winter jackets and toys will be provided to children in need. Donated items may be dropped off at Tammy’s Family Hair Studio at 401-B Madison Road in Culpeper.

There’s still time to donate or participate, whether you’d like to help as a family, club or other group. Call Rob Jenkins at (540) 717-5935 to find out how you can help.

Charlottesville Ballet

“Class with Clara @ Home” will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday. Designed for ages 3 to 8, it’s an opportunity to dive into the fun of “The Nutcracker” by taking a ballet class from the comfort of home.

Tickets are $20. Learn more at charlottesvilleballet.org.

It’s not too early to reserve tickets for “’The Nutcracker’: A Virtual Gala Event” at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 13, which are $50, and place separate orders for curbside cocktails, mocktails and food from Quirk Hotel.