Holidaze: Grand illumination, Tinsel Trail and a train, to name just a few

This week’s Holidaze options will begin with a new look for a Charlottesville tradition.
Grand IlluminationThis year’s festive lighting of the resplendent community tree on the Downtown Mall will be televised to help keep everyone safe during a holiday season that’ll be remembered not only for pandemic challenges, but also for the resilience of people determined to find safe ways to celebrate.
The Grand Illumination’s Holiday Concert will be shown from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday on CW29 and 7 to 8 p.m. Friday on NBC29 WVIR-TV.
Listen to Resound! and Voices of Service. Charlottesville performers on the Paramount Theater stage will include Charlottesville High School choirs, The Covenant Singers, Dougal Forrest, Brandon “Leebangah” Dudley, Lora Kelley, Addison Brady, Clayton Shifflett, Keenan France, Leslie Wood, Musica Sacra Virginia, Matthew 25, Wilson School of Dance, Shenandoah Violins, Jack Wielar, Rattlebag and Odyssey of Soul.
Barracks Road Shopping CenterThe Christmas Market at Barracks Road is set for Saturday. Look for a full day of fun that’ll start with a free outdoor Pilates mat class from Club Pilates at 9 a.m.
There will be an outdoor sidewalk sale throughout the shopping center. A Christmas tree sale will take place starting at 10 a.m. in a closed-off street near Panera Bread; sales will benefit Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry. Adrian Duke’s Jazztet will perform during the tree sale, which lasts until noon.
Loaves & Fishes also will benefit from a curbside food drive from 1 to 3 p.m. at Barracks Road North. Drive up to donate nonperishable food items; baby food, diapers, infant formula, peanut butter, canned chicken and granola bars are particularly needed.
Charlottesville Tinsel Trail
Don’t forget to check out the Junior League of Charlottesville’s Charlottesville Tinsel Trail 2020, which can be seen through Jan. 3, 2021, at Stonefield Green at The Shops at Stonefield.
About 100 trees will be lit from dusk until midnight. Families can enjoy them from the safety of their vehicles, or in person at a proper physical distance.
The trees have been sponsored and decorated by local businesses, families, groups and individuals, so expect variety. Learn more about the program at jlcville.org.
Santa Parade
The new Lake Monticello Community Foundation will begin a holiday parade at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Ashlawn Clubhouse at 41 Ashlawn Blvd. at Lake Monticello.
Santa will be on hand from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Lake Monticello Fire Department, and he will be ready on a fire truck ladder for socially distanced photos with children.
Christmas Train
The Christmas Train will be coming through Culpeper on Dec. 12 to toss candy to children and share some holiday cheer at Culpeper Town Square.
Culpeper residents will head to Main Street at 1:30 p.m., Madison residents at 2 p.m. and Orange residents at 2:25 p.m.
Gifts of winter jackets and toys will be provided to children in need. Donated items may be dropped off at Tammy’s Family Hair Studio at 401-B Madison Road in Culpeper.
There’s still time to donate or participate, whether you’d like to help as a family, club or other group. Call Rob Jenkins at (540) 717-5935 to find out how you can help.
Charlottesville Ballet
“Class with Clara @ Home” will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday. Designed for ages 3 to 8, it’s an opportunity to dive into the fun of “The Nutcracker” by taking a ballet class from the comfort of home.
Tickets are $20. Learn more at charlottesvilleballet.org.
It’s not too early to reserve tickets for “’The Nutcracker’: A Virtual Gala Event” at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 13, which are $50, and place separate orders for curbside cocktails, mocktails and food from Quirk Hotel.
Head to charlottesvilleballet.org to sign up for “’The Nutcracker’: On Demand,” which will make footage from past productions of the holiday classic available from Dec. 20 to 27 so you can watch when it’s most convenient for you. It’s available on a pay-what-you-can basis, with a suggested price of $20.
Mark your calendars
The Jingle Jam traditionally takes place in an old tobacco barn at Jim and Barbara Bowles’ home, This year, it will take a new form as a livestreamed fundraising concert at 8 p.m. Dec. 10. The Front Porch will be livestreaming the music of Scuffletown in an annual fundraiser for the Marty Whitlow Ovarian Cancer Research Fund at the University of Virginia.
Scuffletown includes John Whitlow — Marty Whitlow’s husband — on harmonica, accordion and flute and Marc Carraway of vocals and guitar. The duo, which has been popular with regional audiences for 22 years, will perform in The Front Porch’s studio. Scuffletown recently recorded its fifth CD, “Vintage.”
Over the past eight years, about 1,200 people have contributed more than $375,000 to help researchers at UVa on their quest for a cure for ovarian cancer. The disease claimed Marty Whitlow’s life in 2014, five years after she responded to her diagnosis by bringing family members and friends into a group known as Team Teal to raise funds for research.
To donate to the fund before, during or after the concert, go to http://get-involved.uvahealth.com/goto/TeamTeal.
