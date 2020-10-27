Hilde Lee: We all scream for frozen treat's storied history

I imagine you have had enough armchair travel for a while. It does not look as if the country and the world will be back to normal soon, so we will do some more culinary travels later.

However, in the meantime, it’s refreshment time. How about some ice cream? It seems that everybody’s favorite is vanilla. Not me; I favor the fruit flavors and chocolate.

For the start of ice cream history, we could go back to Greek mythology and the start of fire, but that’s too long and complicated. Let’s take a very long skip and a jump to the time of Queen Victoria in the 1840s.

It was a hot summer day in London, and a crowd had gathered outside the window at 164A The Strand. In the window of this retail establishment sat what many considered a miracle (or maybe the fruit of many miracles).

It was a block of pure ice, and as it melted, it was constantly replaced from inside the shop by similar blocks. The ice had been brought by ship and rail all the way from America and had weathered the month’s journey. Queen Victoria expressed her admiration for ice and was habitually given ice by an American trading company.