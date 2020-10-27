Hilde Lee: We all scream for frozen treat's storied history

I imagine you have had enough armchair travel for a while. It does not look as if the country and the world will be back to normal soon, so we will do some more culinary travels later.
However, in the meantime, it’s refreshment time. How about some ice cream? It seems that everybody’s favorite is vanilla. Not me; I favor the fruit flavors and chocolate.
For the start of ice cream history, we could go back to Greek mythology and the start of fire, but that’s too long and complicated. Let’s take a very long skip and a jump to the time of Queen Victoria in the 1840s.
It was a hot summer day in London, and a crowd had gathered outside the window at 164A The Strand. In the window of this retail establishment sat what many considered a miracle (or maybe the fruit of many miracles).
It was a block of pure ice, and as it melted, it was constantly replaced from inside the shop by similar blocks. The ice had been brought by ship and rail all the way from America and had weathered the month’s journey. Queen Victoria expressed her admiration for ice and was habitually given ice by an American trading company.
The sight of this ice was surprising because it was in downtown London in the mid-19th century. For thousands of years, people had been known to collect ice from ponds, rivers and mountaintops. They saved the ice, packed in heaps and insulated for hot days when cool drinks were delicious. Historians have suggested that mysterious pits found in British villages were intended for ice storage.
The Turkish Empire was especially addicted to iced drinks. At that time, merchants sold snow water, pieces of ice and fruit ices on the streets of Turkish towns.
Underground ice houses were known in China from at least 1100 B.C. In India, relays of horsemen brought snow down from the mountains to Delhi to ice sorbets for the Moghul emperors of India during the 16th century.
Insulation was understood very early. Everything from sawdust, leaf matting and straw to rabbit fur was used to keep the ice from melting. Ice kept together in large amounts kept for more than a year, provided that the ice pit was drained, ventilated and kept well covered. The Italians and Spanish piled snow into wells under their houses to keep the ice from melting.
In the 18th century, mansion owners all over Europe built ice houses. Water coolers in the shape of ornamental urns with ice compartments became the rage. In the 18th century, English ice houses were fitted with shelving for fruit and, later, meat.
By the 1740s, ice cream was becoming popular in America. George Washington was an early ice cream aficionado. He often spent $200 on great quantities of ice for summer cooling and ice cream.
In 1846, an American, Nancy Johnson, invented a machine for making ice cream. It not only simplified the process but increased control over the finished product. It was a portable, hand-cranked ice cream churn that beat the mixture of cream and flavoring with a paddle as it froze. The canister of cream sat in a wooden bucket full of ice and salt. In about 20 minutes, it produced ice cream.
The invention of this machine made it possible for anyone to produce ice cream at home. Rock salt, commonly called “ice cream salt,” had become a cheap commodity. The visits of the iceman, with his horse and cart and his iron claw to heave blocks of ice, kept the household supplied with ice. The new ice cream machine also made it possible to mass produce ice cream and sell it commercially.
Ice cream vendors on the streets started in New York around 1828, when a group of boisterous fellows with kettles in their hands yelled “I scream, ice cream” to attract customers. At about the same time, Italian ice cream vendors under the leadership of Carlo Gatti also became popular on the streets of London. Thus, the dessert that once was the star of banquets became an everyday street commodity.
There are many claims for the invention of the first ice cream cone. The French and Germans had metal and paper cones in the mid-1800s. Gatti invented an edible horn or cornet for holding ice cream by twisting pastry around his finger and baking the “cone.” A Syrian immigrant to the United States, Ernest Hamwi, rolled up thin Persian waffles and topped them with a ball of ice cream at the St. Louis Fair in 1904.
At about the same time, communal tin drinking cups at public water fountains were considered unsanitary. The Individual Drinking Cup Company of New York started supplying paper cups, one for each person who wanted a drink of water. The operation became so successful that the company’s name was changed to a snappier one — Dixie Cup.
In 1923, the company’s profits doubled after making a special version of its cup to hold a single portion of ice cream. The cup had a round lid with a tongue to help pull it off. The lid could be bent and used as a spoon.
In 1919, a means was found for making a chocolate coating adhere to ice cream. The result was marketed as the I-Scream Bar. Later, the name was changed to Eskimo Pie, and the treat came in a disposable silver foil wrapper.
The idea of the Good Humor Bar, an ice cream block on a stick like a lollipop, was conceived in 1920. It was developed by Harry Burt Sr. He made marketing history by selling Good Humor Bars from vans equipped with bells to announce his presence. Men in white uniforms manned these small trucks. The Good Humor Man became a fixture in many neighborhoods in large cities.
The ice cream sundae originated in Ed Berners’ ice cream parlor in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, around 1881. One summer evening, one of Berners’ customers, George Hallauer, dropped in and ordered a dish of ice cream. Hallauer saw a bottle of chocolate syrup, which Berners used to make sodas. “Put some of the chocolate on the ice cream,” Hallauer said. Berners complained it would ruin the flavor of his ice cream. However, chocolate-topped ice cream became the rage of the town.
The name “sundae” was born in the neighboring town of Manitowoc, Wisconsin. George Giffy, also an owner of an ice cream parlor, served the embellished ice cream dishes only on Sundays. One weekday, a little girl ordered a dish of ice cream “with stuff on it.” When told that he only served it on Sunday, the child said, ”This must be Sunday, for it’s the kind of ice cream I want.” Giffy gave it to her. From then on, the dish was called Sunday, and eventually the spelling evolved into “sundae.”
However, it was a milkman from Baltimore, Maryland, named Jacob Fussell who built the first ice cream factories in 1851. After the Civil War, ice cream’s popularity exploded across the United States. Ice cream shops and soda fountains across the nation were places for people to enjoy a frozen treat that was once reserved for kings and queens.
I’ll have a chocolate sundae with nuts on top.
Hilde G. Lee is a food writer and co-author of “Virginia Wine Country III” with her husband, Allan Lee. She can be reached at hildeglee@yahoo.com.
