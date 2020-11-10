Hilde Lee: Salt and pepper made world history, and countless meals, more flavorful

When you think of one name or food item, you automatically recall the other. Both are usually on the table, be it at home or in a restaurant. You’ve got it — pepper and salt.
One is a spice; the other is classed as a mineral. Without one, and/or the other, our food would be very bland. Both have been part of our food for centuries. Men fought wars for just a little speck of pepper.
Pepper, whose botanical name is Piper nigrum, is a native of southwest India, where references to it were made in Sanskrit about 3,000 years ago. The ancient Romans and Greeks loved pepper in their food and valued it as a form of currency. It was much easier to transport for payments than gold.
After the Roman Empire fell and the trade routes to India were closed, pepper became much more scarce and, thus, more valuable. At the time of the Crusades, about 1100 A.D., pepper was rediscovered by warriors who traveled to the Holy Land, and it was sought after again. “He hath no pepper” was a phrase used at that time to describe someone of no consequence. Pepper again became sought after and regained its place as a form of currency.
Vasco da Gama, a Portuguese explorer, changed the course of history when, in 1498, he discovered a way by sea to Calcutta and back again to Europe with his ship full of pepper. This had a two-fold effect. It shifted the balance of power in the world from Venice and Genoa (former ports for spice trading) to Portugal and then Holland, followed by England and eventually to Salem, Massachusetts.
Today, most of the world’s pepper comes from Indonesia, India and Malaysia, and some from Brazil.
How does pepper grow? Certainly not in that little spice box. Pepper grows on a vine in tropical climates, such as those in India and Indonesia. The vines, which grow as high as 15 feet, are attached to stakes, with each vine producing hundreds of flower spikes. Each one of these spikes eventually bears a cluster of 50 berries or peppercorns.
For black pepper, these berries are picked before they have a chance to ripen — when they are still green. To harvest these tiny berries, the spikes are beaten or rubbed by hand until the peppercorns are separated from their stalks. The berries are then soaked in water for seven to 10 days, after which they are spread on mats to dry in the sun for three or four days. Large producers of pepper dry their peppercorns in machines.
This drying process is the beginning of fermentation, which brings out the pepper’s pungency and blackens the skin of the berries, causing them to become dry, wrinkled and spicy. The final process of fermentation is completed after the peppercorns are shipped to their destination. There, they are cleaned by a device that blows air over them to remove vines and twigs.
White pepper is made from the same plant, but the berries are allowed to ripen on the vine. The berries turn from green to yellow to red, but remain white under the skin. After the skin is removed, the peppercorns are dried for one or two days in the sun.
White pepper can be produced cheaply by mechanically rubbing the dry skin. This type of pepper is used primarily by manufacturers who produce mayonnaise and salad dressings.
Without salt, an essential mineral for all mammals, history would have been different. The early Greeks revered salt as much as they worshiped the sun. The Via Salaria, or “salt road,” is one of the oldest roads in Rome and was used to transport salt in ancient days. Many wars throughout the ages were won or lost because one side captured the all-important salt cache of the other.
Even some of our language has been formed by the importance of salt: the word “salary” meant “salt money” was paid to Roman soldiers. Another example is the phrase “he’s not worth his salt,” which originated in ancient Greece, where salt was used to buy slaves.
While salt is not a spice, it is used to flavor food and contributes to our well-being. Salt is essential to life because the body requires a constant presence of 3.5 ounces of salt in the system in order to function properly. Various health authorities have different theories as to how much salt is lost by our bodies every day and how much needs to be replaced.
The word “salt” comes from the Roman god of health, Salus, whose name is also the origin of “salutary” and “salute” — both originally wishes for good health for the person saluted.
Salt is the oldest seasoning. It came into use when Neolithic man’s existence changed from a nomadic way of life to an agricultural existence. His food sources changed from hunting to herding and cultivation. He began eating less game and more vegetables, whose bland flavor required a seasoning — salt.
Some salt was obtained from burning salty plants and extracting salt from the ashes of burned grasses. Neither of these methods produced enough salt, however.
The earliest salt mines were in Austria at Hallstein and Hallstatt. Around the latter, a rich community developed, as evidenced by the vast archeological treasures found at the site. In Austria, the salt mines are still a tourist attraction and can be visited from Salzburg (meaning Salt Castle).
Salt mines were not the only source of salt. The oceans, the deltas and the mouths of rivers flowing into the ocean provided and still provide the majority of salt. In Roman times, the Via Salaria was a pair of worn ruts leading from Rome to the Adriatic Sea. The Romans extracted so much salt by evaporation from the sea that they became the major suppliers of salt to the neighboring lands around the Mediterranean.
When we think of Venice, we think of the spice trade, which came to that port from the Middle and Far East. In reality, it was salt extracted from the sea around Venice that was the go-between for spices. Ships laden with salt traveled to Constantinople, where the salt was exchanged for spices from the East.
Throughout history, salt has been a symbol of well-being. The ancient Greeks believed that bread and salt were gifts to the gods. For them, and for the Romans, salt appeared on altars in the same place of honor as incense. It appeared on Hebrew altars, too. Moses ordered that every sacrificial offering of meat be sprinkled with salt.
Salt is mined in much the same way as coal, from underground salt beds. Solar evaporation of salt has been used for thousands of years. It is employed in areas where rainfall is scarce and sunshine is plentiful.
The most modern method of salt production is the vacuum pan. Water is pumped into an underground salt deposit. The salt-saturated water is then recovered and treated in a device like a double boiler. As the brine is boiled and agitated, it produces small cubes of salt.
Oh, it’s time for dinner. Pass the salt and pepper, please.
Hilde G. Lee is a food writer and co-author of "Virginia Wine Country III" with her husband, Allan Lee.
