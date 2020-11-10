Hilde Lee: Salt and pepper made world history, and countless meals, more flavorful

When you think of one name or food item, you automatically recall the other. Both are usually on the table, be it at home or in a restaurant. You’ve got it — pepper and salt.

One is a spice; the other is classed as a mineral. Without one, and/or the other, our food would be very bland. Both have been part of our food for centuries. Men fought wars for just a little speck of pepper.

Pepper, whose botanical name is Piper nigrum, is a native of southwest India, where references to it were made in Sanskrit about 3,000 years ago. The ancient Romans and Greeks loved pepper in their food and valued it as a form of currency. It was much easier to transport for payments than gold.

After the Roman Empire fell and the trade routes to India were closed, pepper became much more scarce and, thus, more valuable. At the time of the Crusades, about 1100 A.D., pepper was rediscovered by warriors who traveled to the Holy Land, and it was sought after again. “He hath no pepper” was a phrase used at that time to describe someone of no consequence. Pepper again became sought after and regained its place as a form of currency.