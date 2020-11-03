Hilde Lee: Potatoes offer protein, versatility and an extra helping of world history

One thing potatoes were used for, which worked, was to prevent scurvy among ship’s crews. However beneficial potatoes were, they were blamed for causing all kinds of diseases, such as rickets, indigestion and leprosy.

England was slow to accept potatoes when Sir Francis Drake brought them to the attention of Queen Elizabeth. Ireland, only 60 miles across the Irish Sea, took to them immediately. Potatoes could be hidden easily when English soldiers came to inventory a farm’s assets. Soon, the Irish were consuming about eight pounds of potatoes per capita — not in a month, nor a week, but every day. The saying goes that there are only two things too serious to joke about in Ireland — marriage and potatoes.

By the 18th century, potatoes began to receive some respect as viable produce. Their chief champion was a French chemist, Antoine Parmentier. His name is always attached to an elegant potato soup— Potage Parmentier.

As a prisoner during the Seven Years’ War in Germany, Parmentier subsisted mainly on potatoes, which were thought at the time fit only for pigs. After returning home from the war, and after the famine of 1770, he wrote a prizewinning paper on the potato, which got great attention. When Ben Franklin was serving as ambassador to France his dinners frequently consisted of only potato dishes.