Hilde Lee: Holiday drinks have a long history of adding seasonal cheer

Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be fewer reasons for Christmas cheer, but the togetherness of family and friends is still a great part of our holiday celebrations. We, as a people, have always looked on the bright side and come through adversity with flying colors.
Christmas is such a wonderful season that few other holidays are given to December, even as far back as antiquity. Yet, the origination of the Christmas date has been debated for centuries. For a time, the birth of Jesus was celebrated in April, then May, then January.
Some historians say that the event could not have taken place in December because winter rains would have come to Palestine, closing the roads, and no flocks of sheep would have been “on the hills.” (I don’t think that is true, either, as we were in Israel for Christmas one year, and the weather was mild and sunny.)
However, the meaning of Christmas is clear and more enduring than a mere date could make it, and few historians care to question it. Christmas is the one season and holiday that will outlast all others.
The early American Christmas was far from what most people suppose. The Puritans banned Christmas celebration as being sacrilegious. In some New England communities, as late as 1722, shops were open on Christmas and carts came to town with hay and other merchandise, as on any other day.
Christmas drinks of yesterday were much richer in protein than they were in alcohol. Wassail is now thought of as the greatest Christmas drink of colonial days. It is made with spices, wine, sugar, eggs and hot baked apples. The spices, wine and sugar are heated. The egg yolks and whites are beaten separately and folded into the wine mixture in a punch bowl. Then the hot baked apples are added. Wassail was originally reserved for Twelfth Night, which arrives 12 days after Christmas.
In the early days of this country, Twelfth Night celebrated the visit of the Magi. Christmas was more a non-drinking and religious home affair. Twelfth Night (or Day) was the day set aside for visiting, drinking and celebrating.
The Christmas season was the time when the punch bowl came out of the cupboard and eggnog, wassail and syllabub became the drinks of the day. “Nog” is an abbreviation of noggin, a small wooden pitcher in which holiday drinks were passed from mouth to mouth.
Usually made from one block of wood, the noggin (or pitcher) differed from the tankard, which was staved and covered with a lid. Noggins were used at the table, while tankards were reserved for hospitality at the fireside — for hot toddy, ale or mulled beers.
Syllabub was a Southern Christmas drink, of which originally only the foam topping was served. Its mildness made it a lady’s drink, while gentlemen gathered in an adjoining room around the more alcoholic punch bowl.
Punch was one of the earliest Christmas drinks. The name comes from a Northern Indian word meaning “five.” It was originally made with five ingredients — arrack, lemon, tea, sugar and water. During the 1600s, seafaring men drank punch, but during the next century, rum was added. Thus, the name became much more appropriate, as the drink had a punch.
Syllabub, however, had various forms of preparation. Milking a cow into a bowl of cider, beer or ale was one quick way of making a frothy syllabub. The milk might curdle, but the colonial drinkers did not mind, as they were fond of curds. They often ate a dish of curds plain or flavored with lemon, orange or almond, much as we eat yogurt today.
If a cow was unavailable or uncooperative in supplying the main ingredient for syllabub, a teakettle of warm milk or cream was used. Poured from a height well above the bowl, its milky steam raised a fine foam.
Syllabubs of this liquid, frothy variety came to the drinker in large two-handled vessels or in small glass two-handled cups. Wealthy men owned big cups of silver, some of which had covers.
In addition to syllabub, there were two other popular colonial Christmas drinks — caudles and possets. All these drinks had in common was wine or a malted beverage, but each had its own thickening. Syllabub, made of sack or other wine, eventually had whipped cream for its base. Posset, which was made of ale or beer, sack or other wine, had eggs, bread, biscuits, almond paste or one kind of porridge, such as oatmeal, as the base. Caudle, which was made of sack or other wine, had eggs as a base.
A posset went down best when the winter winds blew cold and the drink was heated over the fire, or with a hot poker. When it passed from hand to hand, it warmed both gullet and cold fingers. In its rounds, this drink was inclined to separate, and the thickening would rise to the top.
A posset pot was popular in colonial days. It was like a medium-size teapot with two handles and a tubular spout that rose from near the bottom. A drinker who took a pull at the spout usually bypassed much of the bread or oatmeal. He also assured himself a good swallow of alcohol and kept foam from his face.
Although none of these drinks are served today, they were the forerunners of eggnog, still popular in the South. Syllabub became a dessert in the 18th century. At the time, a nameless cook discovered that whipping very heavy cream with wine, lemon and sugar would keep this dessert for three days in a cool place.
Eggnog is an American drink with English ancestors. The word “eggnog” is English; “nog” is a shortened version. The word also denoted a strong ale.
Early references denote that eggnog was made with rum, and since the word “grog” is associated with rum, eggnog became a familiar term. Milk, egg and flavoring became known as nog. It also was known as egg-pop, milk punch and milk flip.
Recipes of early times reflect the changing ingredients and techniques for mixing milk and egg beverages. Alcohol was added later. Now you can even buy non-alcoholic eggnog in the dairy section of the grocery store.
Think I’ll have another cup of eggnog. Add a little more rum, please.
