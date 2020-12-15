Hilde Lee: Holiday drinks have a long history of adding seasonal cheer

Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be fewer reasons for Christmas cheer, but the togetherness of family and friends is still a great part of our holiday celebrations. We, as a people, have always looked on the bright side and come through adversity with flying colors.

Christmas is such a wonderful season that few other holidays are given to December, even as far back as antiquity. Yet, the origination of the Christmas date has been debated for centuries. For a time, the birth of Jesus was celebrated in April, then May, then January.

Some historians say that the event could not have taken place in December because winter rains would have come to Palestine, closing the roads, and no flocks of sheep would have been “on the hills.” (I don’t think that is true, either, as we were in Israel for Christmas one year, and the weather was mild and sunny.)

However, the meaning of Christmas is clear and more enduring than a mere date could make it, and few historians care to question it. Christmas is the one season and holiday that will outlast all others.