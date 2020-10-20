Hilde Lee: Culinary armchair travels continue with flavors of Indonesia and Australia

Are you ready for another session of armchair travel and the tasty foods we have encountered? Although the saying is “Go West, young man,” we are going East from last week’s trip, like the European explorers of the 1500s. They were looking for spices — primarily pepper and the vast array of flavorings, which today “spice up” our meals. We are going to focus on the area of Indonesia, Thailand and Cambodia.

I have been to Thailand, Singapore and further north to Taiwan and China. I have fond memories of Thailand; I rode an elephant, and I went north to the ancient capital of Ching Mai. And, after a week in Taiwan, I was ready to move there. No spices in Taiwan, but lots of beautiful sights and very friendly people.

It was a long, long flight today, so we are glad to get off the plane in Djakarta, the capital of Indonesia. The streets are teeming with people, all hurrying to go somewhere. Many of the men are dressed in white shorts or white cotton suits. The women wear colorful sarongs and long linen jackets that exude a happy feeling.

The Indonesian Archipelago consists of more than 3,000 islands stretching more than 3,000 miles along each side of the Equator. These islands are like stepping stones between Asia and Australia. Java, Sumatra, Bali and Borneo are the larger and most familiar of these islands.