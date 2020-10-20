Hilde Lee: Culinary armchair travels continue with flavors of Indonesia and Australia

Are you ready for another session of armchair travel and the tasty foods we have encountered? Although the saying is “Go West, young man,” we are going East from last week’s trip, like the European explorers of the 1500s. They were looking for spices — primarily pepper and the vast array of flavorings, which today “spice up” our meals. We are going to focus on the area of Indonesia, Thailand and Cambodia.
I have been to Thailand, Singapore and further north to Taiwan and China. I have fond memories of Thailand; I rode an elephant, and I went north to the ancient capital of Ching Mai. And, after a week in Taiwan, I was ready to move there. No spices in Taiwan, but lots of beautiful sights and very friendly people.
It was a long, long flight today, so we are glad to get off the plane in Djakarta, the capital of Indonesia. The streets are teeming with people, all hurrying to go somewhere. Many of the men are dressed in white shorts or white cotton suits. The women wear colorful sarongs and long linen jackets that exude a happy feeling.
The Indonesian Archipelago consists of more than 3,000 islands stretching more than 3,000 miles along each side of the Equator. These islands are like stepping stones between Asia and Australia. Java, Sumatra, Bali and Borneo are the larger and most familiar of these islands.
The earliest visitors to what is now Indonesia came from India in about the fifth century B.C. From the first century A.D., Hindu and Chinese traders began to stop at these islands and even to settle on some of them. Then, in about 1300, Arabian merchants came, bringing with them a knowledge of the Muslim religion as well as trade. A vast majority of Indonesians adopted the Islamic faith.
There were a few examples of resistance to these newcomers. Madjopahit, the king of the last great Hindu-Java Empire in 1478, committed suicide rather than surrender to the great tide of Islam. His son fled to Bali along with members of his court and priests. To this day, Hinduism flourishes in Bali.
Today, Bali is an island of thousands of temples, and almost every week there is a festival. Music, dancing and painting are a part of everyday life. There are Balinese dishes that are not available in other parts of Indonesia.
The first European to come to Indonesia was Marco Polo in 1290. He was followed by many Portuguese traders who went East to find spices. However, it was the Dutch who, in 1596, ruled what is now Indonesia as their East Indian Empire and adopted the islands foods. Thus, today, Indonesian food is prevalent in many of the areas once occupied by the Dutch. After World War II, the Dutch were driven out and Indonesians declared themselves independent.
What is this island nation like? Eighty percent of the Indonesian population is engaged in agriculture. The country’s abundant rainfall and rich soil combine to make it one of the world’s most fertile countries. The most important food crop is rice.
Coffee, the favorite drink of the people, is grown in Java, Sumatra, and Bali. Java and Sumatra also have plantations producing world-famous tea, which is mostly exported. Other crops, mainly cassava, corn, sweet potatoes, peanuts and sugar cane are mostly for local consumption. Fruit abounds in Indonesia, including pineapple, bananas, apples, passion fruit and Chinese gooseberries.
Main dishes in Indonesia usually consist of rice, vegetables and fish, chicken or meat. However, meat is eaten sparingly, and a little is made to go a long way. Dried fish is popular because it is cheap and tasty. Fresh sea fish and shellfish are difficult to get, except near the seashore. However, most villages have their fish ponds, many in rice fields.
What is the most famous dish of Indonesia? It is the famous Rijstaffel, which in Dutch means “rice table.” It is not a single dish, but a feast of Indonesian dishes. They are served in a huge bowl of dry white rice. In Indonesia, a successful Rijstaffel consists of from 20 to 30 different dishes, which are selected to create an interplay of flavors.
A Rijstaffel usually includes bowls of fresh pineapple slices, fresh and fried bananas, dried shrimp, peanuts, pistachios, crisp fresh coconut, cucumbers, gherkins, mango chutney, and dried shrimp, which are fried in hot olive oil.
There also has to be one kind of sati, a kind of appetizer of chicken with a chicken or vegetable bouillon. Then there is nasi goring, which is fried rice with chicken, shrimp, vegetables and spices. A must to complete this feast is a hot curry and heavily spiced fish.
Indonesia and Malaysia are close neighbors and share many cooking traditions. They have a common ethnic origin and the same climate and agriculture. The differences in these two countries exist as a result of the culture and historical influences. There is a Dutch influence in Indonesia and a British one in Malaysia. This is reflected in the cuisine.
Let’s finish our visit to the South Pacific with a word or two about “Down Under” — Australia and New Zealand. Settled primarily by English colonists, both countries adhere to English cuisine with a sprinkling of Aborigine cooking.
The Australian Aborigines were probably the first to create an interest in clay casserole cooking. For centuries they wrapped edible snakes and lizards in damp clay and left them in the embers for hours before breaking open the hardened container. Now visitors are not offered this specialty anymore. The New Zealand Maoris have always used the deep-earth oven method to cook meat and fish.
The barbecue, more than anything else, epitomizes Australia’s and New Zealand’s ways of eating. However, immigrants have brought about many changes in foods and their preparation. Italians and Greeks added their favorite foods. Good climate and growing seasons have made the area ideal for growing a vast number of vegetables.
Sheep are king, particularly in New Zealand. I remember sitting in the car on the road for almost 45 minutes while sheep had the right of way. I liked the laid-back lifestyle of New Zealand. Nothing is hurried. Children play in the park on Saturday afternoons while their parents sit on the park benches and chat with friends or strangers. Wonder if it is still that way, or has modern technology spoiled that lifestyle?
After beef, lamb is the favorite meat in Australia. Only young lamb is eaten; those reared for the pot rarely exceed 8 months in age. Cubes of lamb are cooked with onions, carrots, potatoes, celery sticks and pieces of apples in a light stock. Some plum jam is added at the end of the cooking time to impart a slight tartness.
It’s time for a rest from all this travel. Next week, we’ll enjoy a favorite refreshment.
