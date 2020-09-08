Hilde Lee: Armchair journey to Morocco dives into popularity of couscous

Did you enjoy our “armchair tour” of Egypt last week? Where do we go from here? Africa is such a diverse continent with varying cultures that it is hard to pick one and bypass others.
From where we were in Egypt last week, we could head east to the Middle East, all the way west to Morocco, or south to Kenya and Tanzania on safari.
Let’s start with Morocco. I have never been there, and I am making plans to go in the spring — although I read that the U.S. is banning all travel to Europe for spring. And where else, I wonder? We’ll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, sit back, relax and let’s see what Morocco is like. The country has a lot of history — and some interesting food.
I don’t know where to start — the beautiful sights of Morocco, the colorful markets, or the interesting foods. Many times, because of the common coastline, the three North African countries — Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia — are linked together, even though they are very separate entities. The three countries are often referred to as North Africa when they have customs or food in common. Let’s get a little background and some history, do a little sightseeing, and then see what the food is like.
This tale starts when, in, 788 King Idriss I came from the Middle East with his army of horsemen and conquered the northwest tip of Africa. At the time, the inhabitants were all Christians, but a mixture of many races. King Idriss claimed to have brought rules for governing life from government to culinary arts.
The abovementioned African countries were converted to Islam. Although they have been absorbed into the Arab culture, their history goes back to the beginning of the universe. Many of the tourist sights of the region date back to the Arab occupation.
Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca, Morocco, is the world’s third-largest mosque. It accommodates 25,000 worshipers inside and 80,000 in the courtyard outside. Rabat (visit the Kasbah; inside is a mosque) is a national jewelry museum. Hassan Tower is a famous landmark. Other sights include Morocco’s famous blue city — Chafchaouen, Meknes, the Bab Mansour Gate and Fez, the oldest city in Morocco. Cross the high Atlas Mountains, to reach Marrakech, home of beautiful palaces. Also, beautiful squares with snake charmers who might try to hang one of the creatures around your neck.
Morocco was made a French protectorate in 1912. It regained its independence in 1956. Today, it is the only monarchy in North Africa.
Couscous is the national dish of Morocco and neighbors Algeria and Tunisia. (The three countries are known as the Maghreb and share many dishes.)
A type of fine semolina made from wheat grain, couscous is steamed over a lamb or chicken and vegetable stew. The vegetables vary from region to region — and even from home to home. They include chickpeas, onions, carrots, turnips, peppers, aubergines (eggplant), leeks and celery. Raisins are always included.
To cook the stew, the vegetables are cut into large pieces and put into the bottom of a pot (called a couscousier), seasoned, and covered with water. A little oil is added. The mixture is simmered until tender. The steam cooks the semolina (couscous), which has been placed on top.
The seasoning and ingredients of couscous depend on individual taste, but also reflect the area of the country or neighboring countries. A Moroccan couscous is usually distinguished by the aroma of saffron to bring out the richness of the dish. The Algerians prefer tomato puree. The Tunisians like hot, fiery food and prefer ginger and chili pepper.
In Fez, the Moroccan city with its ancient Arab quarter, an exotic stew called tajine is a specialty. It is spiced with honey, almonds, raisins, dates and prunes.
The city of Fez is also known for the famous Moroccan pigeon pie. This dish requires as many as 50 paper-thin circles of semolina dough. The dough circles are attached to the bottom of a heated pan to bake very quickly and then are peeled off. They are spread over pigeon meat and sprinkled with sugar and spices, and a dough top is added.
There is a formal elegance to North African meals. The walls of the dining room are ornately decorated with bright mosaics that harmonize with the rich carpets on the floor.
The meal begins with bstilla, a juicy, crisp type of salad that has a sweet and sour taste. Next, there is chicken cooked with prunes and honey. This is followed by couscous that has been rolled into small pellets and eaten with three fingers. There is little conversation, and there is no wine. A glass of cold milk is served with a semolina dessert made with raisins, currants and chopped blanched almonds. The meal ends with mint tea.
As a tourist, one should wander through the sunless alleys and visit the outdoor markets to get a real taste of Morocco. Guides are plentiful and can be recommended by the hotel or tour guide.
The following Chicken with Prunes and Honey is a Moroccan stew typical of the ancient North African tradition of cooking meat and fruit (prunes) together. The saffron may be eliminated, since it is not readily available. Serve it with steamed couscous.
Couscous is a dish made from tiny steamed balls of semolina flour. It is actually a type of pasta, light in texture and easy to prepare. It takes about five minutes to steam the couscous. It is often served with a spicy tomato-based Algerian (North African) stew.
Chicken with Prunes and Honey
» 1 large roasting chicken, cut up
» Salt and black pepper
» 1 teaspoon powdered saffron
» 1 stick cinnamon
» 1 medium onion, chopped
» 4 ounces butter
» 8 ounces prunes
» 1 teaspoon powdered cinnamon
» 4 tablespoons honey
Place the chicken pieces in a large saucepan and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Add the saffron, cinnamon, onion and butter. Add enough water to cover the chicken and bring to a boil. Cover the pan, reduce the heat to low and simmer for 1 hour, or until the chicken is tender. Transfer the chicken pieces to a plate and set aside.
Add the prunes to the pan and cook gently for 15 minutes. Stir in the cinnamon and the honey. Simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is thick and syrupy.
Return the chicken to the pan, being careful to keep the prunes whole. Continue cooking for 10 minutes, or until the chicken is heated through.
To serve, place the chicken on a heated platter. Pour the sauce and prunes over the top. Garnish with almonds and toasted sesame seeds. Serve with steamed couscous.
Hilde G. Lee is a food writer and co-author of “Virginia Wine Country III” with her husband, Allan Lee. She can be reached at hildeglee@yahoo.com.
