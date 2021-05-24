'Give Horses Hope' virtual benefit to help Afton-based equine rescue

Through Friday, a new virtual benefit is offering riding lessons with an Olympic competitor, spa treatments and other treats to help raise funds for a local equine rescue organization.

The inaugural "Give Horses Hope" is presented by Hope's Legacy Equine Rescue, which expects to take in more than 100 horses, mules, donkeys and minis this year. It's the group's biggest fundraiser of the year, and 100% of the profits will go toward helping the animals.

Daily videos at www.hopeslegacy.com/givehorseshope will give visitors a chance to learn more about the group and the animals it helps. Look for such entries as "The Funny Things Horses Do" and "Things You May Not Know About Donkeys and Mules." The website also gives visitors an opportunity to see before-and-after stories of horses and other equines that have been helped by the organization.

An online auction is part of the fundraiser. Eighty items up for bid include recording studio time, wine and chocolate pairings, a birthday party with donkeys, trail rides, getaways, gift cards, original art, gift sets and other options.

To learn more about the fundraiser, go to www.hopeslegacy.com/givehorseshope.