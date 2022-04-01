Fridays After Five launches new season April 15 with Dropping Julia

The 34th season of music, mingling and fun at Fridays After Five begins April 15 when Dropping Julia takes the stage at Ting Pavilion on the Downtown Mall.
The first full season of free community concerts since 2019 will start at 5:30 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 9. Each week, volunteers who work at the concession stands will help bring shares of the proceeds back to their nonprofit organizations to help a wide variety of local causes.
Mark your calendars for local bands that'll start the season:
April 15: Dropping Julia
April 22: Orion and The Melted Crayons
April 29: Mighty Joshua
May 6: Cougar Beatrice
May 13: Lord Nelson
May 20: 180
May 27: Chickenhead Blues Band
People are also reading…
June 3: Indecision
June 10: We Are Star Children
June 17: Ebony Groove
June 24: Ken Farmer and The Authenticators
July 1: The Lua Project
More bands will be announced later. Delta Dental is the new stage sponsor this season. For information, go to tingpavilion.com/events-tickets/fridays-after-five-line-up.