Fridays After Five launches new season April 15 with Dropping Julia

The 34th season of music, mingling and fun at Fridays After Five begins April 15 when Dropping Julia takes the stage at Ting Pavilion on the Downtown Mall.

The first full season of free community concerts since 2019 will start at 5:30 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 9. Each week, volunteers who work at the concession stands will help bring shares of the proceeds back to their nonprofit organizations to help a wide variety of local causes.

Mark your calendars for local bands that'll start the season:

April 15: Dropping Julia

April 22: Orion and The Melted Crayons

April 29: Mighty Joshua

May 6: Cougar Beatrice

May 13: Lord Nelson

May 20: 180

May 27: Chickenhead Blues Band

June 3: Indecision

June 10: We Are Star Children

June 17: Ebony Groove

June 24: Ken Farmer and The Authenticators

July 1: The Lua Project

More bands will be announced later. Delta Dental is the new stage sponsor this season. For information, go to tingpavilion.com/events-tickets/fridays-after-five-line-up.

