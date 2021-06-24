Foxfield Races to return at full capacity Oct. 3 for Fall Family Day

Central Virginia's signature steeplechase event will be back under new local management and with a new long-term philanthropic partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville. A portion of the price of each ticket sold will go toward the revitalization of Southwood Mobile Home Park into a mixed-income community without displacing any residents.

Tickets and parking spots will go on sale in July; a specific date will be announced later. Fans will find a newly redesigned website at www.foxfieldraces.com and a new ticketing system that will give people a better understanding of where different spectator locations are on the property and the benefits of each section. Fans looking forward to VIP treatment on race day can sign up for fully catered trackside tents; more than half already have been reserved.