For Virginia Film Festival, composer Thomas Newman dives into the magic behind the music

If you saw “1917” last year, Thomas Newman wrote the music that kept you catching your breath as an achingly young soldier ran straight into danger in hopes of saving his brother.

Remember the moment in “Finding Nemo” when the adventurous little orange clownfish realized just how hard it was going to be to swim his way back to the safety of his father’s embrace? Newman wrote that music, too.

Whether the sentiment on the screen at any given moment is heartache, terror, wonder or soaring joy, Newman captures it in notes that transport viewers beyond the need for words. He has been nominated for 15 Academy Awards over the years, and his list of credits spans cinematic genres, sweeping viewers from “The Shawshank Redemption” and “The Green Mile” to the the complex drama of “American Beauty” and “Angels in America” and the James Bond thrillers “Skyfall” and “Spectre.”

And now Newman is heading to the Virginia Film Festival as part of a conversation with Benjamin Rous, who is music director of the Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia. “A Tribute to Thomas Newman” became available Wednesday; you’ll have three more days to start watching the virtual event. And once you start watching, you’ll have 24 hours to finish, so stopping for some fresh popcorn is no big deal.