For Virginia Film Festival, composer Thomas Newman dives into the magic behind the music

If you saw “1917” last year, Thomas Newman wrote the music that kept you catching your breath as an achingly young soldier ran straight into danger in hopes of saving his brother.
Remember the moment in “Finding Nemo” when the adventurous little orange clownfish realized just how hard it was going to be to swim his way back to the safety of his father’s embrace? Newman wrote that music, too.
Whether the sentiment on the screen at any given moment is heartache, terror, wonder or soaring joy, Newman captures it in notes that transport viewers beyond the need for words. He has been nominated for 15 Academy Awards over the years, and his list of credits spans cinematic genres, sweeping viewers from “The Shawshank Redemption” and “The Green Mile” to the the complex drama of “American Beauty” and “Angels in America” and the James Bond thrillers “Skyfall” and “Spectre.”
And now Newman is heading to the Virginia Film Festival as part of a conversation with Benjamin Rous, who is music director of the Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia. “A Tribute to Thomas Newman” became available Wednesday; you’ll have three more days to start watching the virtual event. And once you start watching, you’ll have 24 hours to finish, so stopping for some fresh popcorn is no big deal.
Expect the tribute to be filled with film clips you’ll recognize, and some others that may catch you by surprise. Look for director John Lee Hancock, who has teamed up with Newman for “The Blind Side,” “The Alamo” and “Saving Mr. Banks.”
“A Tribute to Thomas Newman” is free. It’s one of three Special Presentation Events in this year’s virtual Virginia Film Festival, which also include “A Conversation with Leslie Odom Jr.” and “Light House Studio Shorts.”
“We are fortunate this year because we are still able to celebrate our art form in a way in which people can still participate,” said Jody Kielbasa, the festival’s director.
Music has a way of adding visceral impact to the action unfolding on the screen, whether it’s a bombastic space battle for the future of the universe or the achingly subtle turning point in a special relationship.
“The composer has the job of heightening the action without interfering with the story,” Kielbasa said.
Newman has written for a wide variety of genres from action-adventure to drama to animated features. “It’s an extraordinary career,” Kielbasa said.
He’s also part of an extraordinary musical family. Newman’s father, composer Alfred Newman, won the Academy award for best original score nine times. Other family members who have penned film scores include brother David Newman, sister Maria Newman and uncles Lionel Newman and Emil Newman.
Singer and songwriter Randy Newman — of “I Love L.A.” and “Short People” fame — is his cousin. Randy Newman also is a film composer, known for his work on the “Toy Story” films, both “Monsters, Inc.” pictures, “Seabiscuit,” “Meet the Parents” and “The Princess and the Frog,” to name just a few.
While Thomas Newman still waits for his first Oscar statuette, his trophy case has lots of high-profile hardware. Over the years, the six-time Grammy Award winner has won BAFTA Film Awards for best original music for the percussion-centric “American Beauty” and for “Skyfall.” He also took home a Primetime Emmy Award for “Six Feet Under.”
Bringing in Rous for the conversation was a natural fit. “Ben can really lead this conversation from a depth of experience,” Kielbasa said.
To sign up for the Newman event, head to virginiafilmfestival.org. While you’re there, browse all the offerings so you can decide where you want the magic of movie music to sweep you away to next.
Jane Dunlap Sathe is the features editor for The Daily Progress. Contact her at jsathe@dailyprogress.com.
