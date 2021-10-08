First woman on Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live tour is 'gearhead' at heart

"His bosses said, 'We've watched you work so hard over the years,''' Schnell said. The offer they extended wasn't to sell T-shirts, but to take the wheel.

"I thought, 'No way. This is a one-in-a-million opportunity,''' she said.

Her response was to dig in and learn everything she could. Schnell made the most of her chance by winning her first freestyle event in Copenhagen, Denmark, and the rest is Hot Wheels history.

"I have plenty of nerve, to say the least," she said.

There's no shortage of good-natured competition in the Schnell household, of course. Schnell said the chassis of her husband's truck is much newer than hers, and she enjoys learning all the differences.

Schnell sees quite a few parallels between her nursing background and her time as a mechanic. "The machines have to be taken care of the way you'd take care of your body," she said.

When Schnell isn't in the garage, "you will find me in the gym," the health coach and fitness buff said. "And we are outdoor people. I love riding horses, and on any motorized vehicles. I'm a foodie, and a good date night for me is going to the grocery store."