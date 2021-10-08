First woman on Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live tour is 'gearhead' at heart

Rebecca Schnell grew up competing in English riding events. These days, she's harnessing a lot more horsepower.
"I've always had that competitive streak," said Schnell, who'll be driving Bigfoot Midwest Madness this weekend when Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live returns to Charlottesville's John Paul Jones Arena.
The North Carolina native is the first woman to drive for the organization, and handling a vehicle with 66-inch tires remains a thrill. But it's important to the trained nurse, who calls herself "a gearhead at heart," to remind fans that familiarizing themselves with what's under the hood is as important as enjoying their time behind the wheel.
"I'm a mechanic during the week and a driver on weekends," Schnell said. "I want women, especially, to know that it's just as important to understand these machines as to drive them."
Schnell spends much of her social media time offering fans an insider's look at vehicle maintenance. "I love it when people want to know more about it," she said.
Driving for the Hot Wheels team means she gets to work with her husband of 10 years; Darron Schnell drives Race Ace. They met in 2009, when the South Dakota native already was driving for Team Bigfoot and stopped by a store in a town near hers for a promotional appearance.
Schnell enjoyed joining her husband to work on the massive trucks, but she said her big break with the Hot Wheels team took her by surprise. She was thrilled to be invited to come along for a European tour in 2019, but she assumed she'd be making the trip to help sell merchandise.
"His bosses said, 'We've watched you work so hard over the years,''' Schnell said. The offer they extended wasn't to sell T-shirts, but to take the wheel.
"I thought, 'No way. This is a one-in-a-million opportunity,''' she said.
Her response was to dig in and learn everything she could. Schnell made the most of her chance by winning her first freestyle event in Copenhagen, Denmark, and the rest is Hot Wheels history.
"I have plenty of nerve, to say the least," she said.
There's no shortage of good-natured competition in the Schnell household, of course. Schnell said the chassis of her husband's truck is much newer than hers, and she enjoys learning all the differences.
Schnell sees quite a few parallels between her nursing background and her time as a mechanic. "The machines have to be taken care of the way you'd take care of your body," she said.
When Schnell isn't in the garage, "you will find me in the gym," the health coach and fitness buff said. "And we are outdoor people. I love riding horses, and on any motorized vehicles. I'm a foodie, and a good date night for me is going to the grocery store."
Having matinee performances scheduled at John Paul Jones Arena this weekend suits Schnell just fine, because she can enjoy her time in the Crash Zone pre-party events with fans, dig into a great drive and then get a fresh start the next day.
Crash Zone gives fans a chance to meet the drivers, get a closer look at the trucks and take some photos.
"I'm the one you'll see in Crash Zone dancing and acting goofy," she said with a laugh. Schnell, who loves the opportunity to talk with fans, can't forget the thrill of meeting her favorite drivers when she attended monster truck events with her family as a child.
"They'd sign something right in front of you, and it was the biggest thing in the whole world," she said.
She particularly enjoys meeting children during the pre-event parties, answering their questions about the trucks and seeing how comfortable both boys and girls are with the idea of a woman behind the wheel of a monster truck. During her European tour, that wasn't always the case.
"When we went to Europe, every time, it wasn't the little girls who were shocked; it was the little boys," Schnell said, adding in a stage- and screen-ready British accent, "It was, 'Look, Mum, it's a lady driver.'"
She chuckled. "The little girls were just like, appalled, because of course a woman can be a driver."