Family spreads cheer with zany holiday cards

Grabbing a box of boring holiday cards from a store shelf just doesn’t capture the season for one Charlottesville family. When friends open envelopes from Justine Atkinson and her family this time of year, they can expect zany costumes, playful pop-culture references and a dose of wholesome holiday fun.

“Top 5 Christmas Pet Peeves” is the theme for the new 2022 card, which features Atkinson, husband John and their children — Laney, 14; Hayes, 12; and Theo, 7 — shining in their silver-lamé best to share holiday greetings “from our boy band to yours.” Previous years’ cards have poked gentle fun at the Winter Olympics, “The 12 Days of Christmas,” “Top Gun” and the Seven Deadly Sins.

“We like to say we’ve been trying to put the ‘ha ha ha’ in ‘ho ho ho’ since 2009,” Atkinson said.

The Atkinsons have taken an activity that strikes dread in many families’ hearts and mined the humor in it, turning the annual quest for family holiday portraits into a merry way to lift spirits at a hectic time of year.

“When my daughter, who’s now fourteen, was one, we realized we hadn’t done a card yet,” Atkinson said. After tossing around some ideas — “What if we all wear cheesy matching PJs?” she said — a family holiday tradition was born.

“My husband is such a good sport. He’s game for anything,” Atkinson said. “That’s what makes them work. He’s willing to look ridiculous.”

Their children have grown up with the tradition, and “they’re are all for it, because they know people are looking forward to it,” she said. “It has become a family project. When it’s summertime, we start thinking, ‘Gosh, we’ve got to start thinking about the Christmas card.’”

Throughout the year, Atkinson asks her children and husband for ideas they can dive into together. To date, the family’s biggest hits have been the 2013 “Baywatch” card and the 2011 KISS band card.

“The kids do weigh in. I’ll ask them, ‘What is hot this year?’” she said. “This year, we honestly were more like, ‘What’s annoying about Christmas that can amuse people?’ We try to add a twist to it.”

After months of brainstorming and planning, “the quickest part is the photo shoot,” Atkinson said.

Parents who struggle to get satisfying family photos taken this time of year may find some stress-busting shortcuts in Atkinson’s approach.

“I learned long ago not to [photograph] all the kids at once,” she said. “I just Photoshop them together. That being said, we try not to Photoshop the important parts; it’s better to have the real costume on” instead of Photoshopping a head onto a costumed figure.

Instead of struggling to capture a single flawless shot, Atkinson prefers “a collage” of different moments in varying stages of perfection, she said. “I enjoy those cards from friends the most.”

The cards she’s delighted to receive are “wacky and not perfect,” she said. “I would say just keep it real. It doesn’t have to be something picture-perfect. We find it’s much more enjoyable to have something that’s not expected.”

Keeping a cheerful, go-with-the-flow attitude for the project reduces pressure and performance anxiety, which pays off by making the season bright — and keeping stress and worry from spoiling the fun.

“If there’s anything COVID has taught us, it’s ‘make do,’” said Atkinson. “The less serious, the better.”

When details start bogging her down during the card creation process, Atkinson thinks about the recipients and the joy her family’s cards can bring them.

“Someone could be ill or alone, and this is just something goofy and lighthearted,” Atkinson said.

Atkinson herself is battling COVID this Christmas, so she understands how something cheerful can keep the focus on the enjoyment of the holidays. “We’re stressing right now because we want to save Christmas, and we want everyone to be healthy,” she said.

And as for the Atkinson youngsters, the holiday card tradition has nurtured a strong sense of compassion for others.

“They’re always game, because they know that our friends really like it,” Atkinson said. “I don’t know when we’ll stop. This is our thirteenth year now.

“I just love that people look forward to them. It’s not about us; it’s about them looking forward to it.”

To get a closer look at 13 years’ worth of cheer, go to www.AtkinsonFamWeAm.com.