Exhibits for Sept. 3

Art Events
IX Art Park hosts the Luminix Outdoor Light Show with projection and image mapping, large-format LED art, interactive physical light art, additional light art by James Cunningham, fire and flow performers, a Burning Man art car, body paint artistry by Cara Dee, aerial silks and acrobatics from Moonlight Circus, a kids' light art creation station and more from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday and 8 to 9 p.m. Saturday. ixartpark.org. 522 Second St. SE.
On-Site Exhibitions
Crozet Artisan Depot: “Jewelry by Tigermoth Jewelry,” works by Allison Schroeder, and a Juried Show of Small Paintings by members of the Central Virginia Watercolor Guild are on display through Sept. 30. 5791 Three Notch’d Road. (434) 205-4795.
C’ville Arts is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. “Lighting the Darkness" opens Friday and remains on display through Sept. 17. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.
Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection is open to the public by reservation only. “From Little Things Big Things Grow,” works by Munggurrawuy Yunupingu, Peter Marralwanga, Regina Pilawuk Wilson, Emily Kame Kngwarreye, John Mawurndjul and others, is on display through May 23, 2021. “Bäpurru ga Bäpurru: New Yolngu Prints from the Kluge-Ruhe Collection,” works by the communities of Milingimbi in central Arnhem Land and Yirrkala in northeast Arnhem Land, is on display through Jan. 10. Reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 344-0234.
Les Yeux du Monde: “David Summers: Nothing but Light” is on display through Oct. 4. 841 Wolf Trap Road. Viewing by appointment; email lydmgallery@gmail.com or call (434) 882-2620.
Quirk Hotel Gallery: “Meadow,” works by Cate West Zahl, is on display through Oct. 11. Viewings are by appointment at info@quirkgallery.com. 499 W. Main St. (434) 729-1234.
Second Street Gallery: Selected works from “By the Strength of Their Skin,” works by Aboriginal artists Mabel Juli and Regina Pilawuk Wilson, will open in the Dové Gallery on Saturday and remain on display through Sept. 25. Teeny Tiny Trifecta 3 features works by several artists that measure 9 inches or smaller are on display through Sept. 25 in the Main Gallery. Viewings by appointment at secondstreetgallery.org. 115 Second St. SE. (434) 977-7284.
