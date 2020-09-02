Exhibits for Sept. 3

Art Events

IX Art Park hosts the Luminix Outdoor Light Show with projection and image mapping, large-format LED art, interactive physical light art, additional light art by James Cunningham, fire and flow performers, a Burning Man art car, body paint artistry by Cara Dee, aerial silks and acrobatics from Moonlight Circus, a kids' light art creation station and more from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday and 8 to 9 p.m. Saturday. ixartpark.org. 522 Second St. SE.

On-Site Exhibitions

Crozet Artisan Depot: “Jewelry by Tigermoth Jewelry,” works by Allison Schroeder, and a Juried Show of Small Paintings by members of the Central Virginia Watercolor Guild are on display through Sept. 30. 5791 Three Notch’d Road. (434) 205-4795.

C’ville Arts is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. “Lighting the Darkness" opens Friday and remains on display through Sept. 17. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.