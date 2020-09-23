Exhibits for Sept. 24

Les Yeux du Monde: “David Summers: Nothing but Light” is on display through Oct. 4 at 841 Wolf Trap Road. Viewing is by appointment; email lydmgallery@gmail.com or call (434) 882-2620.

McGuffey Art Center: “In the Current: A Group Show,” featuring works by renting and associate members of McGuffey Art Center, will be on display Wednesday through Oct. 31 by appointment only. For appointments, email media@mcguffeyartcenter.com. Selected works will be available to view on the website for people who do not feel comfortable attending in person. (434) 295-7973.

Mailbox Express: Art by Saul Kaplan on display through the rest of the year. Proceeds from works sold will benefit the Martha Jefferson House Kaplan Fund, which provides holiday bonuses for Martha Jefferson House line staff members. 435 Merchant Walk Square at Fifth Street Station. (434) 529-6563.

The Purcell Gallery in Louisa Arts Center: “Michael McGurk: Paintings and Drawings” will be on display Friday through Nov. 20. An opening reception is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. 212 Fredericksburg Ave. in Louisa. louisaarts.org. (540) 967-2200.