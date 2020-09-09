Exhibits for Sept. 10

Art Events

Two Owls Pottery offers Meet the Artist with pottery demonstrations throughout the day by Crozet potter Roslyn Nuesch from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. 5135 Halcyon Drive in Crozet. twoowlspottery.com.

On-Site Exhibitions

Crozet Artisan Depot: “Jewelry by Tigermoth Jewelry,” works by Allison Schroeder, and a Juried Show of Small Paintings by members of the Central Virginia Watercolor Guild is on display through Sept. 30. 5791 Three Notch’d Road. (434) 205-4795.

C’ville Arts is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. “Lighting the Darkness” is on display through Sept. 17. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.