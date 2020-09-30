Exhibits for Oct. 1

Art Events

Crozet Artisan Depot: A Meet the Artist event with photographer Sanjay Suchak is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. 5791 Three Notch’d Road. (434) 205-4795.

Exhibitions

Crozet Artisan Depot: "From Richmond to the Blue Ridge: New Takes on Familiar Landscapes," photography by guest artist Sanjay Suchak, is on display Thursday through Oct. 31. A Meet the Artist event with Suchak is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. 5791 Three Notch’d Road. (434) 205-4795.

C’ville Arts: "Unmasked!" is the featured exhibition for October. Look for masks and other works by mixed-media artist Sigrid Eilertson. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.

The Gallery at Studio IX: "Grow Plants, The End Is Near!" by Allyson Mellberg Taylor and Jeremy Taylor is on display Friday through Nov. 6. Online exhibit launch is Friday at http://www.studioix.co. A Virtual Happy Hour and Artist Talk is set for 5 p.m. Oct. 22. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.