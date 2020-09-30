Exhibits for Oct. 1

Art Events
Crozet Artisan Depot: A Meet the Artist event with photographer Sanjay Suchak is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. 5791 Three Notch’d Road. (434) 205-4795.
Exhibitions
Crozet Artisan Depot: "From Richmond to the Blue Ridge: New Takes on Familiar Landscapes," photography by guest artist Sanjay Suchak, is on display Thursday through Oct. 31. A Meet the Artist event with Suchak is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. 5791 Three Notch’d Road. (434) 205-4795.
C’ville Arts: "Unmasked!" is the featured exhibition for October. Look for masks and other works by mixed-media artist Sigrid Eilertson. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.
The Gallery at Studio IX: "Grow Plants, The End Is Near!" by Allyson Mellberg Taylor and Jeremy Taylor is on display Friday through Nov. 6. Online exhibit launch is Friday at http://www.studioix.co. A Virtual Happy Hour and Artist Talk is set for 5 p.m. Oct. 22. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.
Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection is open to the public by reservation only. “From Little Things Big Things Grow,” works by Munggurrawuy Yunupingu, Peter Marralwanga, Regina Pilawuk Wilson, Emily Kame Kngwarreye, John Mawurndjul and others, is on display through May 23, 2021. “Bäpurru ga Bäpurru: New Yolngu Prints from the Kluge-Ruhe Collection,” works by the communities of Milingimbi in central Arnhem Land and Yirrkala in northeast Arnhem Land, is on display through Jan. 10. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 344-0234.
Les Yeux du Monde: “David Summers: Nothing but Light” is on display through Sunday at 841 Wolf Trap Road. Viewing is by appointment; email lydmgallery@gmail.com or call (434) 882-2620.
McGuffey Art Center: “In the Current: A Group Show,” featuring works by renting and associate members of McGuffey Art Center, will be on display through Oct. 31 by appointment only. For appointments, email media@mcguffeyartcenter.com. Selected works will be available to view on the website for people who do not feel comfortable attending in person. (434) 295-7973.
Mailbox Express: Art by Saul Kaplan on display through the rest of the year. Proceeds from works sold will benefit the Martha Jefferson House Kaplan Fund, which provides holiday bonuses for Martha Jefferson House line staff members. 435 Merchant Walk Square at Fifth Street Station. (434) 529-6563.
The Purcell Gallery in Louisa Arts Center: “Michael McGurk: Paintings and Drawings” will be on display Friday through Nov. 20. An opening reception is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. 212 Fredericksburg Ave. in Louisa. louisaarts.org. (540) 967-2200.
Revalation Vineyards: Art @ The Vineyard exhibition of paintings and photographs by Cecilia Schultz can be seen through Oct. 31. revalationvineyards.com. (540) 407-1236.
