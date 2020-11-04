Exhibits for Nov. 5

Art Events
» Craft Cville and The Shops at Stonefield: Fall Market is presented from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday on Bond Street at The Shops at Stonefield. Socially distanced outdoor holiday shopping event features handmade pottery, stained glass, jewelry woodworking and baked treats. Wear masks. Rain date: Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 14. craftcville@gmail.com. craft-cville.com.
» The Fralin Museum of Art: James Steward of Princeton University Art Museum presents the Gladys S. Blizzard Lecture, “How the Academic Museum Can Save the World,” in virtual event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. “UVa Alumni in Museums and the Arts: Education and Visitor Services,” a panel discussion led by Matthew McLendon, is a virtual event at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with UVa alumni panelists Eric Denker, Emily Smith, Juline Chevalier and Mary Lib Schmidt. Register online at uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.
Exhibitions» Crozet Artisan Depot: “Hawksbill Pottery: Scott and Vicki Supraner,” ceramics by guest artists Scott and Vicki Supraner, on display through Nov. 30. 5791 Three Notch’d Road. (434) 205-4795.
» C’ville Arts: “Roots and Wings,” fabric collages by painter and printmaker Lori Jakubow, is November’s featured exhibition. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.
» The Gallery at Studio IX: “Grow Plants, The End Is Near!” by Allyson Mellberg Taylor and Jeremy Taylor is on display through Friday. “Once Again to See the Stars” by Michelle Gagliano and Stuart Gunter opens Friday and remains on display through Dec. 4. Artist Talk and Visual Happy Hour scheduled for 5 p.m. Dec. 3. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.
» Jefferson School African American Heritage Center: “Salt” by Lola Flash can be seen in the Contemporary Gallery. Free, but tickets required; make reservations at jeffschoolheritagecenter.org.
» Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection is open to the public by reservation only. “From Little Things Big Things Grow,” works by Munggurrawuy Yunupingu, Peter Marralwanga, Regina Pilawuk Wilson, Emily Kame Kngwarreye, John Mawurndjul and others, is on display through May 23, 2021. “Bäpurru ga Bäpurru: New Yolngu Prints from the Kluge-Ruhe Collection,” works by the communities of Milingimbi in central Arnhem Land and Yirrkala in northeast Arnhem Land, is on display through Jan. 10. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 344-0234.
» McGuffey Art Center: “Art Unlocked” artworks on display for fundraiser to benefit Arts Center in Orange, Beverley Street Studio, The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, Crozet Arts, McGuffey Arts Center, Shenandoah Valley Arts Center and Staunton Augusta Art Center. Fundraising event is planned for Nov. 14. artunlocked.org. (434) 295-7973.
» Mailbox Express: Art by Saul Kaplan on display through the rest of the year. Proceeds from works sold will benefit the Martha Jefferson House Kaplan Fund, which provides holiday bonuses for Martha Jefferson House line staff members. 435 Merchant Walk Square at Fifth Street Station. (434) 529-6563.
» The Purcell Gallery in Louisa Arts Center: “Michael McGurk: Paintings and Drawings” will be on display Friday through Nov. 20. 212 Fredericksburg Ave. in Louisa. louisaarts.org. (540) 967-2200.
» Les Yeux du Monde: “Contrasts” by Anne Slaughter on display through Nov. 15. Make reservations to see the exhibition from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays or by appointment. 841 Wolf Trap Road. LYDMGallery@gmail.com. (434) 882-2620.
