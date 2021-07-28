Exhibits for July 29

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.
The Barn Swallow: Summertime hours for July are 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Closed for the month of August. 796 Gillums Ridge Road. the barnswallow.com. (434) 979-4884.
The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative: “Artist Statement” by Ryan Trott can be seen in the large windows of the community art gallery throughout July. thebridgepai.org.
C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery: “Mythical, Magical, Lyrical Beasts,” a menagerie by bead artist Steve Cunningham, can be seen through Saturday. “Come Closer,” an exhibit of Jennifer Paxton’s colorful clay jewelry, will be featured during August; a First Fridays reception is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 6. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.
Carver 4-County Museum: The fifth installment of the museum’s virtual “When Women Use Their Power” exhibit through Saturday focuses on mother and daughter Mary S. East Dade and Lorraine Dade Trumpler. The museum is open by appointment from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 9432 James Madison Highway, Suite 102, in Rapidan. carver4cm.org.
The Center at Belvedere: Piedmont Pastelists will present “Awakening to the Beauty of Pastels,” an exhibition of works by members Marilyn Comfort, Matalie Deane, Joan Dreicer, Anne Hopper, Lucy Kinsey, Mike McGurk, Lorraine Momper, Carolyn Ratcliffe and Shamim Sisson, from Monday through Sept. 30 in the first-floor Auditorium Exhibit Gallery. An opening reception is planned for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. “Renewal: Finding Our Way Back Home,” oil paintings by Randy Baskerville, can be seen Tuesday through Sept. 30. A reception is set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. thecentercville.org. (434) 974-7756.
Chroma Projects: “Susan Jamison: The Frequency of Roses” can be seen in the Vault Virginia gallery through Saturday. chromaprojects.com.
Crozet Artisan Depot: “Local Color,” featuring oil and acrylic paintings by Susan Moskow, can be seen through Saturday. “New Work by Emily Ruth Prints,” an exhibit of screen-printed and block-printed textiles, featuring guest artist Emily Wool, will be on view Sunday through Aug. 31. Wool, a fiber artist, will be on hand for a Meet the Artist event from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 14. 5791 Three Notch’d Road in Crozet. crozetar tisandepot.com. (434) 205-4795.
The Gallery at Studio IX: The Prolyfyck Exhibition Series Presents “Homeostasis” by Caroline Oldfield through Sunday. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.
HotCakes: “Feast Your Eyes On,” featuring works by BozART Fine Arts Collective members Cass Girvin, Brita Lineburger, Joan Dreicer, Shirley Paul, Julia Lesnichy, Randy Baskerville, Juliette Swenson, Julia Kindred, Sara Gondwe, Matalie Deane, Judith Ely and Frank Feigert, can be seen through Aug. 14. Closed Sundays; open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays. (434) 295-6037.
Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection has opened the first part of the two-part exhibition “Irrititja Kuwarri Tjungu (Past & Present Together): 50 Years of Papunya Tula Artists,” tracing the Papunya Tula Artists movement from 1971 through the mid-1990s. It can be seen through Feb. 27, 2022. The second part, celebrating the role of women artists and featuring paintings created during and since the 1990s, will be open from March 17, 2022, to Feb. 26, 2023. “Dub Leffler: Darkish” can be seen through Aug. 8. “Breathe with Me: A Wandering Sculpture Trail” can be seen outdoors through Oct. 21. Make reservations to visit; a reservation allows up to 30 people to visit for a self-guided visit. Masks are required for visitors who are not fully vaccinated; masks are not required for people who have been vaccinated. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.
McGuffey Art Center: Three new summer exhibitions will run through Aug. 15. “Fairies Are Real” by Madeleine Rhondeau-Rhodes is in the Smith Gallery. “Summer Members’ Show” is in the Hallway Galleries. “Incubators,” featuring works by 2020-2021 Incubator artists Evan Leggett, Jiajun Yan, Kathryn Wingate and Michael Jones, is in the First-Floor/North Gallery. mcguffeartcenter.com.
Nichols Gallery: Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, and by appointment or by chance. 5420 Governor Barbour St. in Barboursville. (540) 832-3565.
***Piedmont Place: Works by BozART Fine Art Collective members Carol Barber, Betty Brubach, Terry Coffey, Judith Ely and Sara Gondwe. Second floor at 2025 Library Ave. in Crozet. bozartgallery@gmail.com.
Piedmont Virginia Community College: Annual Student Exhibition will be on display through Aug. 26. Look for paintings, drawings, ceramics, digital illustrations and other works by more than 40 student artists. pvcc.edu.
Quirk Gallery Charlottesville: “Ordinary Time,” paintings by Kristen Peyton, will be on view from Aug. 19 through Oct. 24. An opening reception is set for 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 21. quirkgallery.com.
Revalation Vineyard: Art @ The Vineyard will present paintings by Richard Young through Aug. 31 at 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. revalationvineyard.com. (540) 407-1236.
Random Row Brewery: “Beaches and Blooms,” watercolor paintings by Karen Knierim, can be seen during July and August. Art fans who buy paintings may choose whether sales will be donated to Live Arts or Rivanna Trails Foundation. 608 Preston Ave. (434) 960-8571.
Rockfish Valley Community Center: A photography exhibition by Charlottesville Camera Club members will be on display through Saturday. More than 90 images by 29 club members are featured, including abstracts, landscapes, still lifes and wildlife images. 190 Rockfish School Lane in Afton. cvillecameraclub.org. rockfishcc.org. (434) 361-0100.
Second Street Gallery: Appointments recommended, but walk-ins will be welcomed if the gallery is not already at capacity. Be prepared to observe safe physical distancing. secondstreetgallery.org. (434) 977-7284.
Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art: “Hearts’ Lonely Hunters” (1995) by Daniel Kuttner and Beatrix Ost is streaming at the virtual contemporary art gallery. Streaming instructions: http://heartsmovie.torosiete.museum/.
Les Yeux du Monde: “Susan McAlister: Evergreen” will be on display through Aug. 15. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and by appointment. Staggered entry times will be scheduled to keep audience numbers small, so reserve a time at (434) 882-2620 or LYDMGallery@gmail.com. LYDM.co. (434) 882-2620.
University of Virginia Health System Arts Committee: Call for submissions is welcoming entries for rotating art exhibit in the UVa Hospital Lobby through Friday. Subject matter must be positive, uplifting or calming, and suitable for all ages in a healing environment. Nudity and religious symbols are not permitted. Wall art in oils, acrylic, pastels and mixed media will be considered; fiber and textile art will not. Send a brief bio and flash drive of six to 10 examples of work as digital images in jpeg format to Gloria Smith, Arts Program Liaison, Box 800544, UVa Health, Charlottesville, VA 22908. (434) 924-5527.
University of Virginia Hospital Main Lobby Exhibition Space: “Wanderlust,” a photography exhibition by Laura Satkovich, can be seen through Aug. 26. (434) 924-5527.
Visible Records: Inaugural exhibition, “Tiahue Tocha” by Colectivo Rasquache, will open with a reception at 6 p.m. Aug. 6 and will be on view Aug. 6 through Sept. 14. The exhibition will include works by Ateri Miyawatl, Bryan Ortiz, Ana Quiroz, Ken Rinaldo, Amy Youngs, Yusuf Abdul Lateef, Lydia Moyer, Federico Cuatlacuatl, Karina Monroy and Jairo Banuelos. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. 1740 Broadway St. visible-records.com.